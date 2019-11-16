Venice damage to 'cost a billion euro' as 70pc of city submerged

Venice was inundated by exceptionally high water levels yesterday, only days after the lagoon city suffered its worst flood in more than 50 years.

Saint Mark's Square was submerged and closed to tourists, while shops and hotels were once more invaded by rising waters bringing more misery to the fragile city.

Officials said the high tide peaked at 154cm (5.05ft), slightly below expectations and significantly lower than the 187cm level reached on Tuesday, the second highest tide ever recorded in Venice.

But it was still enough to leave 70pc of the city under water, fraying the nerves of locals who faced yet another large-scale clean-up operation.

