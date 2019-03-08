A black Bugatti has become the most expensive new car ever sold after fetching €16.7m.

Va-va-voom: World's dearest ever new car is sold for €16.7m

La Voiture Noire - French for the Black Car - is a low-slung sports car with a huge 16-cylinder engine and Bugatti's trademark front grille.

The manufacturer unveiled it at the Geneva car show this week, and said yesterday that it had been sold at what it and industry experts said was a record price for a new car.

The identity of the buyer has not been revealed, though the buzz surrounding the move will have burnished Bugatti's image as a maker of luxury trophy cars.

Stephan Winkelmann, president of Bugatti, said: "The true form of luxury is individuality."

Irish Independent