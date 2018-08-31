Vatican's No2 insists Pope Francis is 'serene' despite claims of cardinal cover-up

The Vatican's secretary of state says Pope Francis is "serene" despite the "bitterness and concern" in the Vatican over accusations that he covered up for an American ex-cardinal accused of sexual misconduct.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin said accusations from Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò created "great pain" within the Vatican.

But he said: "Pope Francis is a grace, including with these things that obviously create such bitterness and concern, but he has the ability to maintain a serene approach."

In an interview with Vatican Insider, a website close to Francis, Cardinal Parolin declined to comment on the contents of Archbishop Viganò's claims, repeating Francis's invitation to read it and judge.

Given that Archbishop Viganò worked for him as a diplomat, Cardinal Parolin said: "I hope that we all work in search of truth and justice."

Archbishop Viganò has gone into hiding since media published an 11-page statement in which he alleged the Pope knew for years about sexual misconduct by an American cardinal and did nothing about it.

Archbishop Viganò has been communicating through Aldo Maria Valli, an Italian journalist who Archbishop Viganò consulted several times before releasing his statement last Sunday.

Italian media has reported he was upset because he was never made a cardinal by former Pope Benedict or because Francis blocked his further advancement in the Church.

"I have never had feelings of vendetta and rancour in all these years," he was quoted as telling Mr Valli, who has been publishing statements from Archbishop Viganò in his blog.

"I spoke out because corruption has reached the top levels of Church hierarchy," said Archbishop Viganò, a former Vatican ambassador to Washington.

The Vatican had no comment to make on the new accusations.

In his statement, Archbishop Viganò accused a long list of current and past Vatican and US Church officials of covering up the case of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who resigned last month in disgrace.

One of the people he attacked is Cardinal Tarciscio Bertone, who was secretary of state under former Pope Benedict.

Italian media reports have said Archbishop Viganò was upset because Cardinal Bertone had blocked any possibility of him becoming a cardinal.

In his comments published on Mr Valli's blog, Archbishop Viganò says he himself gave up the possibility of becoming a cardinal "for the good of the Church".

Archbishop Viganò did not include any supporting documents in his remarkably blunt statement in which he said cover-ups in the Church were making it look like "a conspiracy of silence not so dissimilar from the one that prevails in the mafia".

On his flight home from Ireland on Sunday, Francis told reporters he would "not say one word" about the accusations.

Francis's supporters say the statement contains holes and contradictions and note that Archbishop Viganò prepared it with help from two journalists who have been critical of Francis, citing this as evidence that it forms part of an ideological anti-Francis strategy. The journalists deny this.

