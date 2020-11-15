Vatican still blinded by bureaucracy - McCarrick report

We are in southern New Jersey back in January 1990. Monsignor Dominic Bottino of the Camden diocese is about to sit down to a dinner he will never forget.

His bishop, James McHugh, has asked him to drive him to an appointment in Newark. The two men end up in a back alley at the rear of a large catering hall. They enter the building through the kitchen, where cooks greet the bishop with, "Hi, Father Jim," telling him that "they're in the other room".

They walk through the door into a massive banquet room, capable of seating upwards of 500 people. Yet there is only one table set, with a lit crystal chandelier above it. All the other chandeliers are turned off, while the other tables and chairs have all been stacked against the walls.

Sitting at the table are three clerics, including the then Archbishop of Newark, Theodore McCarrick, who has an unnamed young priest sitting beside him. Bottino soon notices that all three men have been drinking, with McCarrick in particular seeming more than a little inebriated.

McCarrick first attempts to secure Bottino, shortly to join the Holy See's UN Mission, as a future source of church information on appointments.

He then turns his attention to the two older men at the table, Bishop McHugh and Bishop John Smith. As the conversation becomes animated, McCarrick suddenly pounds the table and blurts out: "I deserve New York!"

An embarrassed Bishop Smith tries to change the subject by jumping to his feet to make a toast. McCarrick, however, remains seated. Shortly afterwards, he leans across to the young, worried-looking cleric beside him and begins fondling his genitalia, right there for all to see. Bottino notices that the young cleric looks "paralysed", like "a deer in the headlights".

Within seconds, a panicked Bishop McHugh is on his feet, saying that he has to leave. Bottino and McHugh depart abruptly.

On the drive home, Bottino tells his bishop that he "really couldn't believe what he was seeing". Bishop McHugh replies: "Well, you know, sometimes the Bishop [McCarrick] says things and does things that are very different."

The now 90-year-old, disgraced former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick was indeed "very different". The above little vignette is just one of hundreds contained in a remarkable Vatican "report" released last week in Rome entitled: The Holy See's Institutional Knowledge and Decision-Making Related To Former Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick.

Horror stories of clerical sex abuse are nothing new. What is different about this utterly remarkable 449-page report, ordered by Pope Francis himself and prepared over the last two years using Holy See archives, is that it is the Vatican rather than sex abuse survivors telling the story.

Unwittingly (or perhaps not) this report, (www.vatican.va/resources/resources_rapporto-card-mccarrick_20201110_en.pdf) lifts the lid on the Holy See bureaucracy failing to resolve a problem called McCarrick.

The point is that Cardinal McCarrick was a powerful figure. In 1971, he was appointed a private secretary to then Cardinal of New York, Terence Cooke, a role that began a lifelong familiarity with the world's shakers and makers.

In 1976, while he was on a fishing holiday with teenagers, Cardinal Cooke telegrammed him urgently, calling him to come back to New York to look after a Polish cardinal guest. That cardinal's name was Karol Wojtyla, the future John Paul II.

This report points out that McCarrick's advice was sought and appreciated by a succession of US presidents, starting with Nixon in 1971 and moving on through Ford, Carter and George W Bush down to Barack Obama.

For example, in March 2014 he was asked to use his Cuban contacts and knowledge to help pave the way for a thaw in US-Cuba relations. Three weeks after McCarrick was contacted, President Obama met with the Pope in Rome to ask for help in the then secret dialogue between Washington and Havana. Two years later, President Obama visited Cuba.

For many years he was the 'go-to' funeral concelebrant for the powerful. He led a multi-faith memorial service for Ronald Reagan in 2004, he presided at the 2009 funeral of Senator Ted Kennedy and as recently as June 2015, he concelebrated the funeral mass for Beau Biden, son of the president-elect Joe Biden.

Familiarity with the most powerful in the land meant that McCarrick was hard, if not impossible, to control, even for the Holy See. When the ailing Pope John Paul II was considering him for the post of Cardinal of Washington in 2000, several of his most senior advisers argued against McCarrick, on the basis not only of years of "rumours and allegations (of sexual impropriety with seminarians)" but also on the basis of Holy See files.

McCarrick circumvented the obstacle by writing directly to John Paul's private secretary, the now Cardinal of Krakow, Stanislaw Dziwisz, whom he had first met in New York in 1976. He swore (lied) that he had never had sexual relationships with anyone...and problem solved. John Paul, at that stage much "guided" by Dziwisz, named him a cardinal in February 2001.

In a sense, McCarrick managed to live out a not-so-hidden, utterly hypocritical double life for much of the last 50 years, juxtaposing the role of much-respected moral leader to that of systematic abuser. On that issue, this Vatican report pulls no punches.

Many will be familiar with reports of how 'Uncle Ted' McCarrick used to invite seminarians for weekend stays at his New Jersey beach house, particularly in the late 1980s early 1990s, nearly always calling on one of the men to sleep with him.

When quizzed by superiors about this, McCarrick called it "an unfortunate lack of judgment", stating that he had often shared a bed with relatives "without thinking of it being wrong".

This is a simple lie. This report contains several witness accounts which make it clear that sharing a bed meant having sex with the then bishop.

All these men were in a 'MeToo' Harvey Weinstein relationship with their bishop who (they feared) might block their church careers, block their ordination, have them transferred or, in the case of a Brazilian priest, threaten to renege on his visa. Worse than that, when they complained about McCarrick to other bishops, the response was at best an embarrassed silence.

So what does the report tell us? In one sense, it answers the accusation (first voiced during the Pope's visit to Ireland in August 2018 by former Papal Nuncio Carlo Maria Vigano) that Pope Francis is part of a McCarrick cover-up.

Perhaps the report does partially let Francis off the hook, but it does so by blaming the dead guy, Pope John II.

What the report emphatically does do, though, is to lift the lid on the cynical everyday dishonesty, hypocrisy, careerism, rivalry and sexual deviancy, not to mention incompetence, of some senior elements in Catholic church life, at home and abroad. There is a word for this - clericalism, or the clerics old boys' club.

