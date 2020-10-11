Vatican scandals point to resistance to reforms

Even by the Byzantine standards of the Vatican, it had been an extraordinary week. Fallout from a scandal involving a disgraced cardinal, a UK property deal gone sour and allegations of embezzlement and nepotism have shaken the Holy See.

The characters in this tangled and oblique affair range from a Sardinian woman claiming to be an intelligence expert with links to the secret services, to a cardinal's lawyer who had to resign after posting images online of himself on a beach in skimpy Speedos.

It has exposed ineptitude in how the Vatican handles its huge wealth, but it has also raised questions about the extent of the resistance Pope Francis faces in cleaning up the Church's finances.

Are the leaked revelations an opportunity to undermine the pontiff? And if so, who is behind them?

The scandal revolves around the resignation of Angelo Becciu, a cardinal who was effectively the Vatican's deputy interior minister and managed millions of euro in funds, some of it donations from ordinary Catholics. He was forced to resign by Pope Francis two weeks ago. A dizzying list of allegations has since emerged about to whom he channelled Vatican funds.

The recipients of his largesse allegedly include his three brothers, who ran various companies and charitable foundations around the world, as well as Cecilia Marogna (39), an Italian intelligence operative who claims she runs a system of "parallel diplomacy" protecting Vatican embassies in Africa and the Middle East from terrorist attacks.

At the heart of the scandal is the cardinal's involvement in a €324m property deal - the Vatican's purchase of a former Harrods car showroom on Sloane Avenue, London, which it intended to convert into luxury apartments.

But questions are now emerging about whether the Pope's sacking of Becciu - and the very rare decision to strip him of his rights as a cardinal - was an overreaction. There are claims that a dirty tricks campaign is being conducted against the cardinal by his enemies within the Vatican.

"The Sloane Avenue deal does not seem to be at the level of high crimes and misdemeanours. There's no suggestion he was lining his own pockets," said Robert Mickens, editor of La Croix International, a Catholic news website.

The cardinal has also been accused of funnelling hundreds of thousands of euro, as well as contracts, to his three brothers. One of them runs a charity in Sardinia, another has a construction business which was allegedly paid for carrying out restoration work on churches in Angola and Cuba - two places where Cardinal Becciu served as the Vatican's nuncio.

"Giving contracts to his brothers may be unethical, but again it's not illegal. There are cardinals who have covered up sex abuse and they did not have their red hats taken away," Mickens said.

Becciu has protested his innocence ever since he was forced to step down.

All last week there was a steady drip of stories in the Italian press. They included allegations - which he "categorically" denies - that he paid €900,000 to witnesses to try to influence their evidence in the trial against Cardinal George Pell, who was accused of molesting choirboys in Melbourne. Pell was acquitted and recently returned to Rome.

The question is: who is leaking the Vatican documents on which the allegations are based? It is known that Becciu was at odds with Pell when the latter, as economy minister, started to scrutinise Vatican finances.

"I would not dismiss the possibility that Pell's people facilitated some of this reporting," said Mickens.

As the mud flies, Pope Francis ploughs on. The claims and counter-claims are part of a struggle between those who support Pope Francis's reforms and those trying to sabotage them. There are signs he is undertaking something serious.

