Vatican fraud trial hears secret recording of Pope Francis

The Vatican tribunal weighing a financial fraud case heard from an unusual witness yesterday, when a secret recording of Pope Francis was played to the court about the Holy See’s payments to free a nun held hostage by al-Qa’ida-linked militants.

The airing of the Pope’s own voice in the courtroom marked a surreal new chapter in a trial that has already seen plenty of twists as Vatican judges try to determine who is responsible for losing tens of millions of euro in Holy See assets.

Vatican prosecutors introduced the recording into evidence yesterday, saying it was part of a trove of material obtained from police investigating a Sardinian charity linked to Cardinal Angelo Becciu, a one-time close Francis aide who is one of the 10 defendants in the Vatican trial.

Vatican prosecutors revealed that the Sardinian evidence has been added to a new Vatican probe in which Becciu is under investigation for alleged criminal conspiracy.

According to prosecutor Angelo Diddi, Becciu and a family associate secretly recorded Francis on July 24, 2021, three days before the Vatican trial opened, when Becciu spoke to him by phone. While most of the defendants are facing charges related to the Vatican’s €350m investment in a London property, Becciu is on trial for alleged abuse of office and embezzlement in relation to his dealings with a security analyst who is also on trial, Cecilia Marogna.

In the recording, Becciu asks Francis to confirm that he had authorised the payments to a UK firm Ms Marogna had identified to negotiate the freedom of a Colombian nun who was kidnapped in 2017 in Mali. Francis, who had just been released from hospital, was familiar with the case and essentially concurred, say several lawyers who heard the recording.

Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez was kidnapped in Mali in February 2017 by al-Qa’ida in the Islamic Maghreb, which had bankrolled its insurgency by kidnapping Westerners. During her captivity, the group periodically showed her on video asking for the Vatican’s help.

Becciu had told the court on May 5 that he had raised her plight with Francis and that the pontiff had agreed to spend up to €1m to hire the British firm, Inkerman Group, to find the nun and secure her freedom. She was released last year.

While the recording cast a questionable light on Becciu for having secretly recorded the Pope, it substantiated claims by Becciu and other defendants that Francis was familiar with, and in some cases approved, some of the expenditures that are at issue in the trial.

There is no provision in Vatican law for the Pope to be interrogated during a trial, but defence lawyers have said they want to ask him what he knows about the various decisions, and said the audio recording bolstered their argument that the Pope’s testimony is critical to the trial.

Prosecutors have accused Italian brokers and Vatican officials of a host of financial crimes, including fraud, embezzlement, corruption and abuse of office.