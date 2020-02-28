Vatican coy after Francis skips Mass over 'slight illness' as Saudi Arabia bans travel to holy sites

Vatican officials have refused to comment on whether Pope Francis has been tested for coronavirus, confirming only that the pontiff skipped a planned Mass for the start of Lent due to a slight illness.

"This morning the pontiff did not go to St John Lateran basilica for the penitential Mass with Roman clergy," Matteo Bruni, the Vatican spokesman, said.

"Due to a light indisposition he preferred to stay near [his Vatican residence] Santa Marta. Other duties are proceeding regularly."

Mr Bruni declined to respond to the question of whether or not the pontiff had been or will be tested for coronavirus, which has infected 650 people in Italy and caused disruption across the north of the country.

Concern over his well-being circulated on social media after he was seen coughing and blowing his nose during Ash Wednesday celebrations, in which he greeted people without a mask.

On Sunday, the Pope mingled with 40,000 faithful in Bari, hugging and kissing people in the crowds after expressing his support for those infected by coronavirus, the health workers treating them and the civil authorities responding to the outbreak, which is worsening by the day.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has banned travel to the holiest sites in Islam in an unprecedented move to stop the spread of coronavirus after a spate of cases across the Middle East. The decision bans foreigners from visiting the city of Mecca and the Kaaba, the cube-shaped structure which the world's 1.8 billion Muslims pray towards every day.

The ban also affects travel to the Prophet Mohammed's mosque in Medina and prevents tourists from countries affected by coronavirus from entering the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has so far reported no cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus but has expressed alarm over its spread in neighbouring countries, with many cases linked to travel to Iran.

It said the suspensions were temporary but provided no indication of when they will be lifted, raising fears that the ban could affect the annual hajj pilgrimage when millions of Muslims from across the world travel to Mecca.

Devout Muslims are expected to go on the seasonal hajj pilgrimage, which this year would be in late July to early August, at least once during their life. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Irish Independent