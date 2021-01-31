Vaccine fiasco plays into Johnson's hands

Brussels was determined to force AstraZeneca to its knees at the start of the week but by the end of it, it was the European Union which was left humiliated.

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, is facing calls to resign amid accusations of a "vaccine nationalism" and fierce criticism in her home country of Germany.

Ms von der Leyen, who had taken personal charge of the AstraZeneca issue, badly botched the response to the company's failure to fulfil EU orders of jabs.

She had moved to impose a "vaccine border" on the island of Ireland as she stepped up threats to impose an export ban on jabs to Britain. At a stroke, she trashed the bloc's reputation worldwide and sacrificed the moral high ground the Commission had taken over the Irish Border during Brexit negotiations.

Her decision to trigger Article 16 of the Brexit treaty's Northern Irish protocol achieved the once unimaginable feat of uniting an unimpressed Michel Barnier, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and British prime minister Boris Johnson against her.

Ms von der Leyen ordered a U-turn late on Friday night and blamed the crisis on "an oversight", but the damage was done. Brussels had spiralled out of control, turning its own member states against it and ignoring their instructions.

It should have been very different. How had Ms von der Leyen managed to turn a week that should have been a crowning moment for her administration into such an unmitigated disaster?

Brussels had planned for the first AstraZeneca jabs to be rolled out across the bloc once the European Medicines Agency approved the vaccine on Friday.

The European Commission, which negotiated the supplies on behalf of the 27 member states, would use the delivery as a symbol of the benefits of EU unity.

The inconvenient point that the EU's vaccination roll-out was lagging far behind Brexit Britain would soon be forgotten in a flood of up to 400 million jabs; enough to vaccinate about half of all EU citizens.

The day couldn't come soon enough for the EU's heads of state and government, who had decided not to use the emergency authorisation procedures Britain used to fast-track the approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Commissioners in Brussels claimed that theirs was a safer, more responsible route.

Many EU governments had chosen not to buy doses of rival vaccines, preferring to wait for the cheaper and easier to store jab from the British-Swedish company. The slower pace this caused was, however, exacting a political price on the bloc's national leaders.

Polls in France showed Marine Le Pen trailing Emmanuel Macron by just 48 to 52 in second round voting intentions for next year's presidential elections.

European newspapers were reporting that Johnson's vaccine gamble had paid off, which they said was a source of great frustration to the French.

The strain was showing elsewhere in Europe as well. The normally docile Dutch erupted into days of rioting, their worst in 40 years, in protest against the imposition of a curfew.

Hungary had got tired of waiting for the EU collective purchasing plan to bear fruit. It became the first EU country to approve and order Russia's Sputnik V jab and later in the week also authorised a Covid-19 vaccine from China.

The pressure was on the European Commission to deliver, which explains the furious reaction after AstraZeneca broke the news that there would be a shortfall.

The company would only be able to deliver a quarter of the jabs promised in the first quarter of the year, it said. There would be about 75 million vaccines missing because of production problems at its Belgian plant.

Ms von der Leyen was determined that the member states would not point the finger of blame for the delays at her Commission.

She had long insisted that the answer to the health crisis was "more Europe" and so the decision was made to launch an unprecedented, attack on AstraZeneca.

Over the weekend, suspicions grew in Brussels that AstraZeneca may have sold reserved EU vaccine stock to countries such as Britain, which had paid a higher price for the jab. Despite the fact that AstraZeneca was providing the vaccine at cost price, the story was given legs in Brussels. The EU message was clear; this was not our fault.

Diplomats in the Belgian capital began circulating news stories from last year, when the UK had signed a deal with AstraZeneca three months before the EU.

AstraZeneca had imported millions of vaccines from its EU plants to compensate for a delay in production of UK supplies of the jab. Perhaps these were jabs meant for the bloc, the anonymous briefers suggested.

The commission, which prides itself on its legal expertise and respect for the rule of law, turned the screws on AstraZeneca, accusing it of breaching its contract with Brussels.

Ms von der Leyen gave Pascal Soriot, the CEO of AstraZeneca, a dressing down in a morning phone call.

Stella Kyriakides, the EU's Health Commissioner, left the meeting and addressed the press. AstraZeneca's explanations for the shortfall in supplies were "unsatisfactory".

She demanded AstraZeneca provided a list of how many vaccines it had provided to each country, which the company, and the British government, has been desperate to keep secret.

The Cypriot commissioner dropped a bombshell. Brussels would introduce an "export transparency mechanism" by the end of the week, Ms Kyriakides said.

Cyprus's EU commissioner said that manufacturers in the EU would have to ask Brussels for permission before exporting vaccines out of the bloc. The threat of an EU export ban was clear. Britain, less than a month out of the Brexit transition period and expecting almost 3.5 million vaccines from Pfizer's Belgian plant, was in the firing line.

On Tuesday, AstraZeneca's CEO hit back. There was no contractual obligation to supply the vaccines beyond an obligation on the company to make "best reasonable efforts" to provide it, he said.

The company's two production plants in Britain could help with the EU supply but, under the terms of the supply contract with the UK, only after a British order of 100 million jabs had been supplied.

An infuriated Brussels hit back hard on Wednesday. It demanded AstraZeneca divert supplies of millions of UK-manufactured vaccines to the bloc and accused Soriot of breaching confidentiality by revealing details of the contract. It called on Soriot, who endured another EU meeting that day, to agree to the publication of the bloc's Advance Purchase Agreement.

Ms Kyriakides said the firm had "contractual, societal and moral obligations" to use all its facilities to make up the shortfall.

MEPs began to talk of a vaccine trade war. Britain made clear its vaccines were going nowhere. Boris Johnson refused to be drawn into the row, insisting it was purely between AstraZeneca and his EU allies.

On Thursday, Belgian authorities, acting on a European Commission request, raided AstraZeneca's plant in the French-speaking region in Wallonia.

The reason was to see if the company's explanation of production problems was genuine, but another motivation was to keep the pressure on the company.

Having secured AstraZeneca's permission to release a redacted version of the contract, Ms von der Leyen had a devastating salvo planned for Friday.

After the contract was released, the Commission pointed to clauses that supported its arguments.

In one, AstraZeneca appeared to confirm that no other agreement would interfere with its supplies yet another clause said that, for the purposes of the deal, the two UK factories should be considered part of the EU.

Opinions were divided over who had the stronger legal case but eyebrows were raised that Ms von der Leyen that very day had said there were no "best endeavour" clauses in the contract. The published deal - accidentally released unredacted - had those clauses.

"She either told an intentional lie to 447 million people or she didn't know what was in her own contract," Germany's Bild paper said.

EU officials demanded that Britain now publish its contract. This was followed up by the official announcement of the export transparency mechanism, which Ms Kyriakides claimed was not aimed at any one country.

There was growing disquiet that the commission was going too far in its battle with AstraZeneca. What happened next was to see any remaining supporters desert Ms von der Leyen.

The regulation for the export transparency mechanism revealed that the European Commission planned to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Irish Protocol.

Despite the warnings of her own trade experts over the triggering of Article 16, Ms von der Leyen was set on imposing the hard vaccine border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Barnier was not in the loop. In an astonishing gaffe, Ms von der Leyen only deigned to inform Ireland after the announcement.

It wasn't long before Micheál Martin was on the phone to the commission's Berlaymont headquarters, where Ms von der Leyen lives in a converted flat.

Johnson was raising his concerns soon afterwards as the pressure began to build against the European Commission president.

At 11.45pm local time, about eight hours after the announcement, a statement was released saying that Article 16 would not be triggered after all. The regulation was withdrawn to be amended but the transparency mechanism, and with it the threat of an export ban, entered into force.

What Ms von der Leyen planned as a show of strength and a reassertion of control had demonstrated anything but.

"Lessons should be learned; the Protocol is not something to be tampered with lightly, it's an essential, hard-won compromise, protecting peace and trade for many," said Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

Trade experts were also unimpressed. "Disrupting the already fragile implementation of the Irish Protocol on the off-chance that someone in the EU exports vaccines they don't have, to a Northern Ireland that doesn't need them, is folly of the highest order - and compounds a vaccine nationalist export control policy that is itself flawed and short-sighted," said Dmitry Grozoubinski, the founder of ExplainTrade.

Another EU diplomat commented: "The pressure on von der Leyen is huge and increasing. This is not a good look."

© Telegraph Media Group Ltd (2021)

