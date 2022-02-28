‘Utterly unacceptable’ – Simon Coveney condemns Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threat over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the construction site of the National Space Agency on the premises of the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Centre, in Moscow on February 27, 2022. Picture: Reuters

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has labelled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear weapons threat as “utterly unacceptable”.

It came after Mr Putin on Sunday placed Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, blaming what he said were aggressive statements from the West.

Minister Coveney called on Russia to “immediately revoke the order to place nuclear weapons on high-alert status.”

He added: “And I urge maximum restraint, de-escalation and the avoidance of any nuclear rhetoric which will only worsen an already dangerous and unpredictable situation.”

Minister Coveney stated: “I strongly condemn the announcement by President Putin that he has put Russia’s ‘deterrent forces on special combat duty’.





“This threat of nuclear weapons is utterly unacceptable. President Putin’s announcement represents a dangerous and irresponsible escalation in tensions, and considerably heightens the risk of catastrophic miscalculation.

“There can be no justification for threatening use of nuclear weapons.”

Minister Coveney said Ireland had “long argued that nuclear weapons offer no security, and their use would result in devastating humanitarian consequences.”

The Minister recalled the statement of the heads of the five Nuclear Weapon States, including President Putin, just last month, that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought”.

Minister Coveney said if the European Union didn’t act against Russian aggression against Ukraine, its “moral substance” would be in question, as he supported the bloc’s stance.

Yesterday, the European Union announced a historic first - that it would fund and deliver over €500m of weapons to Ukraine, as the country remains under attack by Russia.

However, under the agreement Ireland will not fund weapons and will instead pay around €9m in fuel, protective uniforms etc.

Minister Coveney told RTÉ Radio 1 that last year the European Union had agreed to operate a European peace facility, which included the bloc being able to intervene to prevent conflicts for the protection of civilians.

“As part of that European peace facility, the European Union can provide lethal weapons in order to prevent conflict,” Minister Coveney said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

“But some countries in the European Union were uncomfortable with it and Ireland was one of them.

“As part of that facility, countries that are uncomfortable with the purchasing of lethal weapons, can purchase other military equipment, but not lethal weapons, as part of the overall effort.

“Our money will be used for non lethal weapons, things like helmets, protection, vests, medical care, fuel. Whereas for the other countries that are comfortable in purchasing lethal weapons, they will be buying things like anti tank design systems, anti aircraft systems, missiles, that kind of thing.

“I think the European Union is right to intervene and support the Ukrainian military who are under enormous pressure at the moment. And many of the Ukrainian military, for example, are not soldiers at all. They're simply young men and not so young men. And in many cases, women also are signing up to put on military uniform to fight for their country, which is under attack by an aggressor.

“And I think if the European Union cannot take a stand, I think we have to question the moral substance of the European Union.”

Minister Coveney said he felt there would be “an overwhelming support for a very strong and critical resolution of Russia” at a UN Security Council meeting today.

“In many ways, what this is about is sending a very clear message to the Kremlin, that the world is enormously critical and angry with what Russia is currently doing, and demands that stops,” he added.

“When you think about what's actually happening at a human level, in 24 hours, 77,000 people flowed into Poland, 25,000 people into Slovakia, 90,000 people into Romania… Ukrainians fleeing conflict.”

Mr Coveney said there was an estimate from the UN, that if the conflict doesn't end, there could be 18 million Ukrainians in need of international assistance for basic food and medical supplies.

“We can see 4 million refugees flowing into Western Europe from Ukraine, and we can see about 7 million internally displaced people in Ukraine”, he said.

“This is the scale of misery and the consequences of war and brutality, that Russia is actually driving at the moment and that is why this has galvanized the EU in a way that I have never seen before in my political lifetime.”

However, Mr Coveney has stopped short of stating he will expel the Russian Ambassador to Ireland.

He stated he felt, given that Irish people live and work in Russia and Ukraine, it was vital under “humanitarian” circumstances, that a line of communication was kept open with Russia.

He added that he could “totally understand the anger and the sentiment” behind the call to expel the ambassador.

“Even if you fundamentally disagree with somebody, as we do with Russia right now, and you're trying to hold them to account, as we are trying at the moment, you still have to keep lines of communication open, in my view”, he said.

“Does that mean that we won't be expelling some Russian diplomats or some operatives that are in Ireland who may not be diplomats in the next few days? No, it doesn't mean that. We may well do that. But I don't think it's wise for us to expel the Russian ambassador and have no Russian presence in Ireland to allow us to have a direct line of communication with Moscow for humanitarian reasons primarily, but also to ensure that we can let them know what the Irish view is very directly in terms of Russian actions”.

Mr Coveney said while he understood the public anger against Russian diplomats, he said when he was “being asked to look after parents in Ireland, who may have surrogate children being born in Kyiv”, and when working on other humanitarian issues, he needed to use “international diplomacy”.

He did not provide details on who the Russian operatives in Ireland are. But he added that the EU was meeting today to look at “options that can send a very safe, clear diplomatic signal to Russia.”

He added that the expulsion of diplomats, or Russian staff in embassies, is “quite a significant thing to do” and “It sends a very strong signal and Russia will respond in kind by the way.”

Mr Coveney added: “We need to bear in mind the interests of Irish citizens, both in Russia and across Ukraine. And just finally, the number of Irish citizens still in Ukraine.

“Quite a number of Irish citizens, living in Ukraine, have indicated that they want to stay to protect their families to protect their interests, and so on.

“This is their home. I can understand that. But of course, we were there to stay in contact with them, to support them in any way we can.”

Mr Coveney said there are about 70 Irish citizens known to be in Ukraine.