US weapons package for Ukraine includes 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles – officials

US president Joe Biden welcomed Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House in December 2022. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

Mike Stone and Steve Holland

A new US weapons package for Ukraine will include about 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, two US officials said on Thursday, with one of the officials saying the package will be worth roughly $2.8bn.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said that sending the Bradleys, a US Army staple, to Ukraine was being considered to help fight Russia's invasion.

