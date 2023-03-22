| 7.5°C Dublin

US to speed up delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine with first batch now due ‘by the autumn’

Women take a picture atop a destroyed Russian tank during an exhibition displaying destroyed Russian military vehicles in Kyiv. Photo: Gleb Garanich Expand

Close

Mike Stone

The United States plans to speed up the delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a Pentagon official said yesterday, providing the vital equipment to Kyiv as soon as this autumn to defend itself against Russian forces.

In January, the US pledged to supply Ukraine with 31 advanced M1A2 Abrams tanks after months of shunning the idea of deploying the difficult-to-maintain tanks to Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia in February 2022.

