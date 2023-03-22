US to speed up delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine with first batch now due ‘by the autumn’

The United States plans to speed up the delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a Pentagon official said yesterday, providing the vital equipment to Kyiv as soon as this autumn to defend itself against Russian forces.

In January, the US pledged to supply Ukraine with 31 advanced M1A2 Abrams tanks after months of shunning the idea of deploying the difficult-to-maintain tanks to Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia in February 2022.

US officials and a source familiar with the situation earlier told Reuters about the change in timing of delivery.

The new plan would give Ukraine the M1A1 SA Abrams tank variant, which can run on diesel fuel like the majority of the Ukrainian fleet, one of the officials said.

The change also speeds up delivery by about a year, according to a congressional aide briefed on the matter.

The Pentagon “in close co-ordination with Ukraine has made the decision to provide the M1A1 variant of the Abrams tank which will enable us to significantly expedite delivery timelines and deliver this important capability to Ukraine by the fall of this year,” Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said. ​

The Department of Defence had not previously offered any specific date to get the tanks into Ukrainian hands, only saying it would take “months.” ​

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin looked at several options for quickening the delivery, the congressional aide briefed on the plan told Reuters.

Examples for options Austin could have evaluated included changing positions in the delivery queue, or using US tanks that have had their sensitive equipment removed, so that it cannot be captured and studied by Russian troops.



Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian officials have given conflicting accounts of what appeared to be a brazen attack on Russian cruise missiles being transported by train in the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula.

A Ukrainian military spokesperson indicated Kyiv was behind the explosion which reportedly destroyed Kalibr cruise missiles near the town of Dzhankoi in northern Crimea, while stopping short of directly claiming responsibility.

Natalia Humeniuk, the spokeswoman for Ukraine’s southern operational command, described the strike as a signal to Moscow that it should leave the Black Sea peninsula it illegally took from Ukraine in 2014.



A vague statement by Ukraine’s military intelligence agency on Monday said multiple missiles carried by rail and destined for submarine launch had been destroyed, without saying outright that Ukraine was responsible or what weapon had been

used.

However, the agency implied Kyiv was behind the blast, saying it furthers “the process of Russia’s demilitarisation, and prepares the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea for de-occupation”.

Moscow-installed authorities in Crimea on Tuesday offered a different version of events, saying Ukrainian drones attacked civilian facilities in Dzhankoi.