US to help with ‘tag team’ of drones – a first in modern warfare

A “tag team” of drones may soon be deployed for the first time to help Ukraine destroy Russian artillery.

The latest aid from the US could extend the range of the Switchblade, already in use, by pairing it with the larger Puma drone.

The Puma, with its superior sensors and longer flying range, would be able to identify targets for the lighter, disposable drones to destroy.

Seeking and destroying Russian missile and artillery units is seen as Kyiv’s next big requirement, as calls for a no-fly zone have dissipated in the wake of much-reduced Russian air activity.

Russian forces have not gained air superiority and have deployed long-range artillery and missiles to pulverise civilian areas in a bid to drain morale.

The focus now is to donate weapons to push Russian artillery systems farther back.

Last week the Pentagon announced a $300m package.

This second batch of arms takes the total pledged by the White House to almost $1bn.

It includes Switchblade loitering drones, designed to select the best target. These lightweight weapons fly at 100kmh for 15 minutes using an optical camera relaying video of the terrain.

As it is controlled by a human, it is highly accurate. Once it finds a target, it dives down on to the vehicle or bunker complex. A charge detonates on impact, giving the nickname “kamikaze”.

About 200 Switchblades have been supplied to Ukraine by the US.

Pumas are included in the latest US package.

Made by the same company as Switchblade, these “traditional” drones have cameras that swivel to provide stabilised views of the battlefield.

Puma has a low-light camera and an advanced thermal imager, making it ideal at night. Hand-launched with a 15ft wingspan, it weighs 10kg and can stay airborne for five hours with a range of 40km.

AeroVironment, which makes both, introduced a “Sensor to Shooter” (S2S) kit last year, allowing the drones to share digital data.

S2S means Puma can find targets with its sensors for Switchblade to destroy.

By combining the two, a Switchblade would be able to fly direct, without having to hunt for a target on its own. Puma will have increased the range of the Switchblade.

Military technology expert David Hambling said: “The teaming of drones and loitering munitions will be a big feature of future warfare, and Russia is set to be on the receiving end of the first live tests.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)