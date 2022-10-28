US to deploy new nuclear weapons to Nato bases across Europe amid Russian ‘sabre-rattling’

Firefighters work to extinguish fire following recent shelling at an oil storage in the town of Shakhtarsk near Donetsk in Russian-controlled Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

The United States is to bring forward delivery of dozens of guided tactical nuclear weapons to Europe amid escalating tensions with Moscow.

The new B61-12 thermonuclear bombs are “dial-a-yield” devices, meaning their payload can be changed, and are expected to be sent to Nato bases within weeks.

B61-12s have four yields that can be selected - 0.3, 1.5, 10 or 50 kilotons. The bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 had a yield of about 15 kilotons.

The 3.7-metre long weapons feature new tail kits that allow them to be dropped from planes as a “dumb” gravity bomb, or in “guided drop” mode, with an accuracy of within 30 metres.

The move is part of a decade-long $10bn (€10bn) upgrade programme for several variants of B61 class unguided nuclear bombs, which first became part of the US arsenal in 1968.

The US has 100 older B61s stored at bases in European countries including Germany and Italy.

In what was seen as a move to reassure Nato allies amid Russian nuclear-sabre-rattling, the replacement process will begin in December, having previously been expected next spring. Allies were told about the move last month, Politico reported.

The new weapons have had “all of the bomb’s nuclear and non-nuclear components” replaced or refurbished, according to the US energy department. In addition to making them more accurate, the modifications have reduced the yield from the bombs they are replacing.

The US bombs being delivered to Europe can be dropped by a variety of aircraft including B-2 stealth bombers, and smaller warplanes like the F-15, F-35 and Tornado.

The Pentagon denied the process of upgrading them had been affected by fears Russia could deploy a “dirty bomb” in Ukraine.

A Pentagon spokesman said it was “in no way linked to [events] in Ukraine and was not sped up in any way”. They added the modernisation of B61 nuclear weapons had been “under way for years”.

​The development came as Vladimir Putin dismissed accusations that Russia could use a tactical nuclear weapon as a “fuss”, and blamed the UK for initiating provocations.

He accused Liz Truss of having publicly threatened Russia with nuclear attack when she was UK prime minister. Mr Putin claimed she had made a “folly” and was a “bit out of it”, adding: “Someone should have corrected her. Washington could have said they have nothing to do with that.”

In a long speech Mr Putin described the Ukrainian crisis as part of “tectonic changes in the world order that have been going on for several years now”. He added: “We are facing a historic milestone. Ahead of us is possibly the most dangerous, unpredictable and at the same time crucial decade since the end of the Second World War.”

As Mr Putin spoke, the US released its National Defence Strategy, the first in four years, and its Nuclear Posture Review.

The 80-page defence strategy said China was “the most consequential strategic competitor for the coming decades”, and that would determine how the US military was equipped and developed in the future.

There was also a strong warning for Kim Jong-un that his North Korean regime would “end” if he used a nuclear weapon.

It said: “There is no scenario in which the Kim regime could employ nuclear weapons and survive.”

The review said US nuclear weapons were a deterrence not just against nuclear, but also conventional, attack.

“This includes nuclear employment [and] high-consequence attacks of a strategic nature that use non-nuclear means,” the document said.

It also confirmed the cancellation of a new submarine-launched cruise missile announced when Donald Trump was

US president.

Lloyd Austin, US defence secretary, said the US had enough nuclear capability. He said: “I don’t think this [the cancellation] sends any message to Putin. He understands what our capability is.”

