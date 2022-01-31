US threatens ‘mother of all sanctions’ on Russia in war of words

A veteran of the Ukrainian National Guard trains civilians in Kiev amid threat of a Russian invasion. Photo: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

The US has threatened “the mother of all sanctions” on Russia as it ramps up diplomatic and financial pressure on Russia over a potential war on Ukraine.

The American ambassador to the United Nations said the Security Council would press Russia hard today to discuss its massing of troops near Ukraine amid fears it is planning an invasion.

“Our voices are unified in calling for the Russians to explain themselves,” ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield said of the US and the other council members.

“We’re going into the room prepared to listen to them, but we’re not going to be distracted by their propaganda.”

Ukraine’s ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, warned Russian President Vladimir Putin was waging an “attack on democracy”, not just on a single country.

“If Ukraine will be further attacked by Russia, of course they will not stop in Ukraine,” Ms Markarova said.

Any formal action from the UN Security Council is extremely unlikely, given Russia’s veto power and its ties with others on the council, including China.

But the US referral of Russia’s troop build-up to the United Nations’ most powerful body gives both sides a stage in their fight for global opinion.

Russia’s massing of an estimated 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine has brought increasingly strong warnings from the West that Moscow intends to invade.

Russia in turn demands that Nato promises never to allow Ukraine to join the alliance, and to stop the deployment of Nato weapons near Russian borders and roll back its forces from eastern Europe.

The head of Russia’s Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, yesterday rejected Western warnings about an invasion.

“At this time, they’re saying that Russia threatens Ukraine – that’s completely ridiculous,” he was quoted as saying by state news agency Tass.

“We don’t want war and we don’t need it at all.”

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba countered that on Twitter, saying: “If Russian officials are serious when they say they don’t want a new war, Russia must continue diplomatic engagement and pull back military forces.”

The US and EU countries say a Russian invasion would trigger serious consequences.

The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Bob Menendez, said that in the event of an attack on Ukraine, US legislators wanted Russia to face “the mother of all sanctions”.

That includes actions against Russian banks that could severely undermine the Russian economy, and increased lethal aid to Ukraine’s military.

The sanctions under consideration would apparently be significantly stronger than those imposed after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Those penalties have been seen as ineffective.

Mr Menendez also raised the prospect of imposing some punishments pre-emptively, before any invasion.

“There are some sanctions that really could take place up front, because of what Russia’s already done – cyberattacks on Ukraine, false-flag operations, the efforts to undermine the Ukrainian government internally,” the New Jersey Democrat said.

The desire to hit Russia harder financially over its moves on Ukraine has been a rare point of bipartisan agreement in Congress.

But Republicans and Democrats have been divided over the timing of any new sanctions package.

Many Republican members are pushing for the US to impose tough penalties immediately instead of waiting for Russia to send troops into Ukraine.

Russia has long resented Nato’s granting of membership to countries who were once part of the Soviet Union or were in its sphere of influence as members of the Warsaw Pact.