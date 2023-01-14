US tells Serbs told to clamp down on Wagner Group recruiting nationalists as Vladimir Putin seeks to spread chaos

Russia’s Wagner Group is recruiting Serbian nationalists to fight as mercenaries in Ukraine, the US has said, highlighting the Kremlin’s efforts to meddle in the Balkans.

On a trip to Belgrade, Derek Chollet, the US State Department counsellor, said that he had warned the Serbian government to clamp down on “illegal activity” by Kremlin-linked Wagner.

“The Wagner Group is seeking to recruit soldiers from Serbia and elsewhere and that’s something we think cannot stand,” he said on Thursday.

The US warning follows a trip by People Patrol, a Serbian nationalist group that was called to Wagner’s headquarters in St Petersburg in November, where they posed holding a flag that proclaimed that Ukraine’s Donbas region was part of Russia and that Kosovo was part of Serbia.

Moscow supports Serbia’s refusal to accept Kosovo as an independent state. Kosovo declared independence in 2008, nine years after Nato bombing of Belgrade forced an end to a war.

Tension between Serbs living in north Kosovo and ethnic Albanians has grown. Analysts have said that Russia is funding the tension and wants to spread disharmony inside Europe.

Mr Chollet said he was worried that the Serbian government was not taking the Wagner recruitment drive seriously enough. “I don’t know if there are concerns [in Serbia]. We talked about our concerns and we are looking forward to working with the government here in Belgrade and elsewhere where Wagner is active to put an end to their activities,” he said.

The Serbian government has not commented.

Last year, RT, a Kremlin propaganda broadcaster, set up a Serbian-language channel to pump pro-Russia messages into the country.

Meanwhile, the Wagner group has claimed the body of one of two British men who went missing in Ukraine last week has been found.

Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry were last seen on January 6 heading to the town of Soledar, where fighting has been especially fierce in recent days. There has been no contact with the pair since they left Kramatorsk at 8am on Friday. They had been voluntary workers sent to Ukraine to support humanitarian efforts.

In a statement, the Wagner group claimed it had found the body of one of the aid workers. It did not mention the name of the dead man but said documents belonging to both Britons had been found on his body. A photo posted alongside the statement appeared to show passports bearing the names of the two men. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)