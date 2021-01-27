US tackles Putin over treatment of Navalny

Police detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Photo: AP

Joe Biden challenged Vladimir Putin over the poisoning of Alexei Navalny and reports of Russian bounties on the heads of US soldiers in Afghanistan in their first presidential phone call.

Mr Biden also raised concerns about Russian “aggression” against Ukraine, and reaffirmed Washington’s “strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.”

Mr Biden made clear he would “act firmly in defence of our national interest in response to malign actions by Russia”, the White House said.

The Kremlin said Mr Putin told Mr Biden he supports “normalisation” of relations and feels it would benefit “the international community”.

Mr Navalny returned to Russia last week for the first time since he nearly died from poisoning with the nerve agent Novichok.

The Russian opposition leader was detained on arrival and jailed for 30 days for allegedly violating the terms of his suspended sentence. Another court hearing, which could see him sentenced to three and a half years in prison, is expected later this week.

Rallies in Mr Navalny’s support swept across Russia’s 11 times zones on Saturday in the biggest show of discontent with Mr Putin in years. He is not counting on support from the West and his team has no plan to meet the EU’s foreign policy chief in Moscow next week, a key ally said.

Mr Putin and state-owned media claim that Mr Navalny was a foreign spy bent on destroying Russian state.

The G7 group of nations yesterday condemned the arrest of Mr Navalny, calling his detention “politically motivated”in a statement.

The group’s foreign ministers said Mr Navalny’s detention was “deplorable” and called for his immediate and unconditional release.

