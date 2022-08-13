US-supplied weapons helped Ukraine destroy sophisticated Russian air-defence systems

When Ukraine said earlier this month that it had destroyed four Russian S-300 air-defence systems and a radar station, military analysts were stunned.

These surface-to-air missile systems (SAMs) are very sophisticated and deadly pieces of equipment. Their loss will be felt keenly in Moscow and experts have been left scrambling to explain how forces in the south of the country caused such destruction.

That mystery may have been solved earlier this week, when US officials said they had supplied High-speed Anti-Radiation Missile (HARM) systems to the Ukrainians.

Little has been heard of this class of weapon so far in the war. That may be about to change, given they will probably play a central role in any Ukrainian counter-attack in the south.

Anti-radiation missiles sound like something from science-fiction; the response to a nuclear blast perhaps, used to shield civilians from an atomic catastrophe.

Alas, rockets such as the AGM-88 – thought to be the weapon supplied by the US – do not work against that kind of radiation. Instead, they are designed to home in on the radiated signals of ground-based SAMs, searching the sky for incoming fighters.

Left intact, SAMs deny a force “air superiority” and make it harder to attack other ground targets such as command centres, airfields and ammunition depots. Destroying such sites is a critical task in a military campaign and is called Suppression of Enemy Air Defences (SEAD).

Ukraine wants to turn the recent small counter-attacks around Kherson into a broader counter-offensive, to take back swathes of territory and perhaps threaten Russia’s hold on Crimea.

To be successful, Kyiv’s forces will need to own the skies, at least temporarily, to support colleagues on the ground pushing forwards.

For jets to operate unmolested, the SAM threat will first need to be removed, or at least reduced, which is where HARM missiles – travelling at around 2,200kmh and therefore difficult to shoot down – come in.

There are three versions of the AGM-88. Two require the jet to be able to share information with the missile, to choose a target or respond to a previously unknown threat.

Ukraine does not operate western aircraft so cannot use these versions. The third variant must be programmed before the jet launches.

This is not ideal and relies on very good intelligence of where Russia has deployed its SAMs.

Western electronic surveillance aircraft, such as the RAF’s RC-135W Rivet Joint, are helping in this regard by patrolling over the Black Sea and soaking up radar emissions from southern Ukraine to map the Russian networks. (© Telegraph media Group Ltd 2022)

