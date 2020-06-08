US 'still hasn't told Merkel' it's pulling troops from Germany

Don’t see eye to eye: Angela Merkel and Donald Trump have sparred repeatedly over various issues. Photo: John Macdougall/Pool via Reuters

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government said it's received no official word from Washington on plans to withdraw US troops from Germany, the latest sign of the deteriorating relations between the two countries.

"As of this hour, there is no official confirmation by the appropriate authorities in the United States whether these plans will really be carried out or not," Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said during a press conference in Berlin yesterday, days after the news was reported by numerous media outlets. "We're only aware of the information that is in the press."

Ms Merkel's chief spokesman Steffen Seibert earlier had a similar response when asked at a news conference.

US President Donald Trump's directive to pull 9,500 troops from Germany caught authorities off guard and underscored just how much relations between Washington and Berlin have cooled.

"The fact is that the presence of US soldiers in Germany serves the overall security of Nato, so American security as well," Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer said. "That's the basis of our co-operation."

Ms Merkel and Mr Trump have sparred repeatedly over issues from international trade to defence strategy. The two have also taken divergent paths to combating the coronavirus. Last month, she snubbed the US president's plan to hold an in-person Group of Seven summit.

While Mr Trump has long insisted that Germany must step up defence spending, Ms Merkel has stood her ground on a broad range of issues, insisting on a multi-lateral, rules-based approach to global economic affairs and on a pipeline that is to carry Russian gas to Germany despite US opposition.

Lawmakers and government officials in Berlin criticised Mr Trump's troop decision, which would cut US forces in Germany by slightly more than a quarter, as an affront.

Irish Independent