US sending only aircraft parts, not fighter jets despite Zelensky’s pleas

The Pentagon last night said Ukraine would receive only spare parts and not complete fighter jets after Washington was forced to confirm the contents of its latest arms shipment to Kyiv.

It came as Volodymyr Zelensky suggested full fighter jets were on their way, but he “was not ready to say how many are coming”.

The Ukraine president has made Russian-made fighter jets and air defence systems his top demand to Nato countries promising lethal aid to Kyiv.

Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets, which Ukrainian pilots are trained to operate, are seen as a viable alternative to an already-rejected no-fly zone by Kyiv to protect its skies.

Bulgaria, Poland and Slovakia are the only Nato countries left flying MiGs, which date back to the late 1970s.

Slovakia and Poland are both willing to donate their fleets of MiGs, but only if they are replaced by US F-16s.

A US defence official on Tuesday suggested that Ukraine was set to receive fighter jets and spare parts to repair its own ailing fleet.

But John Kirby, a Pentagon spokesman, said the US had “helped with the trans-shipment of some additional spare parts that have helped with their aircraft needs, but we have not transported whole aircraft”.

Meanwhile, Germany has come under pressure from Kyiv to donate spare tanks it has in storage.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has instead pledged €1bn to Ukraine to buy military hardware. However, Kyiv says that will take too long and it needs heavy weapons immediately to face down the Russian armoured offensive in the Donbas region.

“With MLRS [multi-launch rocket systems] we can win [at] Mariupol, but it has to be delivered now, not in three months,” said Maria Mezentseva, a Ukrainian MP for Kharkiv.

“How many Buchas do we need to have to get more weapons? We know that their warehouses have stuff.”

“Will Germany support Russian aggression or will it support civilians in Ukraine,” asked Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, who was kidnapped by Russian troops after his city was seized.

Also yesterday, Vladimir Putin told schoolchildren he dreams of bringing peace to Donbas just as his forces were intensifying their bombardment of Ukrainian soldiers.

A video of Putin meeting the children in the Kremlin showed them looking in awe at him as he leaned back in his chair to explain, yet again, that he had invaded Ukraine in February to protect people living in two breakaway regions.

“As I have said from the very beginning, the purpose of this operation is to help people living in the Donbas, our people living in the Donbas – just like you,” he said.

The Kremlin’s propaganda machine has kicked into overdrive since the war started, with all schools told to raise the Russian flag every morning as pupils sing the national anthem.

“As for the anthem, the flag, it is very correct and is also in demand, only it must be done with dignity,” Putin said to the schoolchildren of the plan.

Yesterday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Ukraine not only wanted to repel the current offensive but eventually remove Russian forces from the territory they held in Donbas before the war.

“That’s a pretty maximalist position,” said the prime minister. Pro-Russian separatists gained control of one third of Donetsk and Luhansk, the regions that make up the Donbas, in a 2014 war.

Russian forces are trying to encircle Ukrainian troops in Donbas either with a pincer manoeuvre from the north after capturing the town of Izyum, or from Donetsk city with a push towards Avdiivka.

Oleksiy Arestovych, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, said its troops had held up Russian forces from Izyum towards nearby Sloviansk.

“They have focused their forces there, that is where they are trying to advance, but so far they are not succeeding,” he said in a video address.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War said that Russian forces appear to have been ordered to hold off from a full assault and were instead concentrating on shelling and missile strikes.

Outgunned but with high morale bolstered by US satellite intelligence, Ukrainian forces says they will fight for every village in Donbas.

Russia signalled that the war would be considered a success if it had conquered Donbas by May 9, the date of the Second World War victory parade in Moscow, an annual highlight for Putin.

Logistics will play a major role in securing a victory, with both armies tired after nearly two months of fighting and muddy spring conditions.

Russian media also said that Mikhail Nagamov, a Russian commander of a sapper regiment, had been killed in action. Russia’s army has lost dozens of senior commanders in the war.

