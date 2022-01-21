US Secretary of State Blinken in Berlin for crisis EU talks on threat posed to Ukraine by Russia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held crisis talks on Ukraine with European allies yesterday, as the Biden administration seeks to present a unified Western front in deterring Russia from invading its former Soviet neighbour.

Mr Blinken joined fellow senior officials from the so-called Trans-Atlantic Quad group – including Germany, Britain and France – during a brief visit to Berlin, where he will also meet with Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz.

The consultations come as the Biden administration races to prevent what officials say could be an imminent Russian assault against Ukraine, which Moscow says is threatening Russian security by accumulating foreign weaponry and seeking to join the Western Nato military alliance.

But questions remained as Mr Blinken conferred with European counterparts about how closely Nato nations are aligned on certain aspects of the Ukraine crisis, including how best to respond if Russia, which annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014, launches a renewed invasion.

Moscow has massed some 100,000 troops around Ukraine in recent months, a force that Mr Blinken this week said could be doubled in short order. More recently, Russia has moved forces into Belarus, Ukraine’s pro-Moscow neighbour to the north.

On Wednesday, as Mr Blinken promised Ukrainian leaders during a visit to Kiev that the US would stand by their country in the face of a Russian military build-up, President Joe Biden appeared to suggest that the severe economic and political retaliation Western nations have threatened would not occur if Russia took some kind of military action that fell short of a large-scale invasion.

“I think what you’re going to see is that Russia will be held accountable if it invades, and it depends on what it does,” Mr Biden. “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion, and then we end up having to fight about what to do and not do, etcetera, but if they actually do what they are capable of doing with the force they’ve massed on the border, it is going to be a disaster for Russia.”

The White House later clarified his remarks, saying any movement of Russian forces into Ukraine would be considered an invasion.

Questioned about the level of US back-up, Ukraine would receive in the event of an incursion, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba yesterday reaffirmed that “Ukraine has the support of the US in withstanding Russian aggression. Period”.

However, he also warned against “repeating the mistakes of 2014” where the “West was confused, indecisive and slow, and this allowed Russia to commit many crimes and kill many Ukrainian citizens”.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen yesterday echoed the Biden administration’s comments about a united trans-Atlantic stance when she said European nations were firmly behind the need to protect Ukraine’s independence.

“We do not accept Russia’s attempt to divide Europe into spheres of influence,” she told a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

“The European Union is by far Russia’s biggest trading partner and by far the largest investor,” she added. “And yes, this trading relationship is important to us, but it is far more important to Russia.”



However, not all Nato members are firmly behind the US approach. On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said European nations should engage with Russia independently, and not rely entirely on the US to represent their interests to Russia.

“It is good that Europeans and the United States coordinate, but it is necessary that Europeans conduct their own dialogue,” Mr Macron said.

In addition, Germany’s new government has only haltingly signalled a willingness to pause the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will bring Russian gas to Western Europe, as a retaliatory move if Russia invades. Germany has also swerved any commitment to back Ukraine militarily.









The EU consultations occur ahead of Mr Blinken’s meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva today.









