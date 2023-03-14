| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

US says Russian fighter jet ‘recklessly’ collided with one of its drones, causing it to crash over Black Sea

A US Reaper drone Expand

Close

A US Reaper drone

A US Reaper drone

A US Reaper drone

Peter Graff

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet struck the propeller of a U.S. military Reaper surveillance drone on Tuesday, causing it to crash into the Black Sea in an incident condemned as "reckless” by the U.S. military.

White House spokesman John Kirby said that although there have been other such intercepts, this one was noteworthy because it was "unsafe and unprofessional". U.S. President Joe Biden had been briefed about the incident, Kirby added.

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy