US report claims ‘pro-Ukrainian group’ sabotaged Nord Stream pipelines

US officials report no evidence of Kyiv government involvement in pipeline sabotage last September

A gas leak from Nord stream 1 is seen in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea on September 28, 2022. Photo: Swedish Coast Guard/Reuters Expand

A gas leak from Nord stream 1 is seen in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea on September 28, 2022. Photo: Swedish Coast Guard/Reuters

Peter Graff and Mark Heinrich

New intelligence reviewed by US officials indicates that a pro-Ukrainian group sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines that carried natural gas from Russia to Europe, but they have found no evidence of Kyiv government involvement in the September 2022 attack, the New York Times reported yesterday.

The US and Nato have called the attacks, which occurred seven months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and destroyed three of the four pipelines, “an act of sabotage”.

