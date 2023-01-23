US ‘reads the riot act’ to Germany over refusal to send tanks to Ukraine

American officials read “the riot act” to Germany after chancellor Olaf Scholz’s refusal to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, it has been reported.

The reports of a furious dressing-down came as Poland suggested it and other Nato allies may organise their own “tank alliance” without Berlin in response to the refusal.

Ukraine says it needs modern western main battle tanks to push Russia out of occupied territory. Its calls have been backed by several allies.

The German government on Friday dashed hopes of a tank deal when it refused to either send its own Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine or grant re-export licences to allies who also operate the vehicle.

While Lloyd Austin, the US defence secretary, publicly defended Germany on Friday, insisting Berlin was a “reliable ally” and “we could all do more”, he privately engaged in a “tense” exchange with Wolfgang Schmidt, the German chancellor’s chief of staff, Suddeutsche Zeitung reported.

Germany has said it will allow the export of Leopard 2 tanks only if the United States also supplies its own Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Mr Austin reportedly argued in vain that deploying the US tank would be unnecessarily difficult and time-consuming when there are hundreds of Leopard 2s already in Europe. Later, Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser to US president Joe Biden, read “the riot act” to Jens Plotner, Mr Scholz’s foreign policy adviser, the paper reported.

About 50 countries pledged to provide Kyiv with billions of dollars worth of equipment and ammunition at a meeting in Ramstein, Germany.

But Boris Pistorius, the new German defence minister, resisted pressure from allies over the tanks, saying: “We still cannot say when a decision will be taken, and what the decision will be, when it comes to the Leopard tank.”

Der Spiegel reported yesterday that the German army has already come up with a list of 19 Leopard 2s that it could send if the order was given.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister of Poland, said yesterday Mr Scholz’s position was “unacceptable” and hinted Warsaw could find a way to export the tanks without German permission.

“Germany’s attitude is unacceptable. It has been almost a year since the war began. Innocent people are dying every day,” he told the Polish Press Agency.

“Russian bombs are wreaking havoc in Ukrainian cities. Civilian targets are being attacked, women and children are being murdered.”

If Berlin refuses to supply the tanks to Ukraine, “we will set up a ‘small coalition’ of countries ready to donate some of their modern equipment, their modern tanks”, he added.

“Evidence of the Russian army’s war crimes can be seen on television and on YouTube. What more does Germany need to open its eyes and start to act in line with the potential of the German state?

“Above all, Berlin should not weaken or sabotage the activities of other countries.”

Poland has announced it is ready to deliver 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv, and says it is discussing the matter with around 15 countries.

Germany’s top diplomat said her country would not object if Poland sent the tanks. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock noted her government had not received a formal request from Warsaw but added: “If we were asked, we would not stand in the way.”

German chancellor Olaf Scholz had earlier insisted all decisions on weapons deliveries would be made in coordination with allies including the United States.

Speaking at the same news conference, French president Emmanuel Macron said he did not rule out sending Leclerc tanks to Ukraine.

Mr Macron said sending tanks must not escalate the situation or endanger France and must take into account the time to train Ukrainians to be effective.

Meanwhile, the speaker of Russia’s parliament has warned that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction.

“Supplies of offensive weapons to the Kyiv regime would lead to a global catastrophe,” State Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said.

“If Washington and Nato supply weapons that would be used for striking peaceful cities and making attempts to seize our territory as they threaten to do, it would trigger a retaliation with more powerful weapons.”

Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, warned on his messaging app channel that Russia could seek to form a military alliance with foes of the United States.

He didn’t name the nations he had in mind, but Russia has defence cooperation with Iran and Venezuela, a military alliance with Belarus and strong ties with North Korea. Since invading Ukraine, Russia also has increased both the scope and the number of

its joint military drills with China. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)