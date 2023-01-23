| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

US ‘reads the riot act’ to Germany over refusal to send tanks to Ukraine

French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz meet in Paris to mark 60 years since the Elysee Treaty that strengthened ties between the two former enemies. Photo: Lewis Joly/AP Expand

Close

French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz meet in Paris to mark 60 years since the Elysee Treaty that strengthened ties between the two former enemies. Photo: Lewis Joly/AP

French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz meet in Paris to mark 60 years since the Elysee Treaty that strengthened ties between the two former enemies. Photo: Lewis Joly/AP

French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz meet in Paris to mark 60 years since the Elysee Treaty that strengthened ties between the two former enemies. Photo: Lewis Joly/AP

Roland Oliphant

American officials read “the riot act” to Germany after chancellor Olaf Scholz’s refusal to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, it has been reported.

The reports of a furious dressing-down came as Poland suggested it and other Nato allies may organise their own “tank alliance” without Berlin in response to the refusal.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy