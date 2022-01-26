US prepares ‘massive sanctions’ against Russia

The United States is preparing a sweeping tranche of economic sanctions to “maximise pain in the Kremlin” if Russia invades Ukraine, according to a US government source.

These could include blocking financial transfers from Russia’s three biggest banks, two additional sources said.

Some 100,000 Russian troops are believed to have been deployed by Moscow to Ukraine’s border with Belarus.

British armed forces minister, James Heappey, has said that Russian forces are already in Ukraine. Experts on the region said that an invasion was now more probable than not.

A US official said that the US, working with its partners and allies is “preparing massive sanctions” that are far beyond any measures which were on the table in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea.

These could include export controls, as well as financial sanctions. They will be designed to “maximise pain the Kremlin while also minimising the spillover” elsewhere.

In preparation for this effort the country is: “Working with countries and companies around the world to ensure the security of supply of natural gas and to mitigate against price shocks for the American people, Europe and the global economy.”

The US is working with European allies to help consider how best to “deploy their existing energy stockpiles”.

The US has also been in talks with natural gas exporter Qatar and other exporters including north African countries. The talks with major exporters are aimed at ensuring “a surge in natural gas output to European buyers” the US government official said.

This includes requests to ask for flexibility under existing contracts between exporters and buyers in Asia, in order to “enable diversion to Europe” of the critical supplies.

Two additional sources familiar with US government’s planning said that these could include both energy and financial sanctions and include blocking of transactions from some of Russia’s largest banks, such as Sberbank, VTB and Gazprombank.

Germany is also now braced to halt the final stages of Nord Stream 2, the vast gas pipeline from Russia, should the country invade Ukraine, US sources said.

This is a significant shift in Berlin’s approach to the issue, won by assurances in talks with the US that there would be strong support for their energy supplies from non-Russian exporters.

It comes after the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, told German news outlet ZDF’s Heute Journal last week: “We oppose the pipeline. But I’ve heard the chancellor say as recently as a few days ago that in the event of Russian aggression against Ukraine, there will be severe costs and everything will be on the table.”

There was now an “above 50pc chance of invasion”, Helima Croft, managing director and head of commodities strategy at RBC Capital Markets said.

In order to avoid conflict, Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader, would need to “unbundle his demands” that require Nato to be removed from “his sphere of influence”, she added.

Ian Bond, director of foreign policy at the Centre For European Reform (CER), told a webinar that he was “pessimistic” about the prospects for invasion, and that he believed there was a very real risk that an invasion could lead to a new Cold War between Russia and western powers.

Meanwhile, French president Emmanuel Macron is to hold telephone talks with Mr Putin on Friday as he stressed the need to “de-escalate” tensions with Russia and pitched himself as the man to resolve the Ukraine crisis.

At a joint news conference in Berlin with Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, both leaders warned that any aggression by Mr Putin would be met with “serious consequences”.

Yet in contrast to the line taken by the United States and Britain, they stopped short of pledging to send troops to Nato’s eastern frontier if Russia invades.

“We will never give up dialogue with Russia,” Mr Macron said. “Every channel must be used to the full to re-engage Russia in a process of de-escalation.”

But he added: “In parallel, we are planning a joint response to any attack. If there is an attack the cost will be very high.”

Mr Scholz said: “I will remind you that we have been clear that any attack threatening the territorial integrity of Ukraine would come at a high price.

“We must take the situation seriously and we must be clear on the consequences of a military attack.”

The two leaders’ comments came on the eve of a new round of four-way “Normandy format” talks between France, Germany, Russia and Urkaine today.

Mr Macron has previously called for a European response to the crisis and he appears to be positioning France and Germany as alternative negotiating partners for Russia.

“I haven’t detected anything concrete coming out of the talks with the US,” he said. “Because a discussion with Russia is always difficult.”

Any Franco-German effort to defuse the crisis could be undermined by growing criticism of Berlin’s response.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke of the “extreme delicacy” of Germany’s position because of its reliance on Russian gas.

“Germany is absolutely critical for our success in this,” he said. “We’ve just got to keep the pressure up together.” (©Independent News Service)