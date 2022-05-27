US officials caution Ukrainian leaders against ‘risks of escalation’ with Russia

US Marines load an M777-towed 155mm howitzer into the cargo hold of a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport plane, to be delivered in Europe for Ukrainian forces. Photo: US Marines/via Reuters

As the United States and its allies provide Ukraine with increasingly sophisticated arms, Washington has held discussions with Kyiv about the danger of escalation if it strikes deep inside Russia.

The behind-the-scenes discussions, which are highly sensitive and have not been previously reported, do not put explicit geographic restrictions on the use of weapons supplied to Ukrainian forces.

But the conversations have sought to reach a shared understanding of the risk of escalation, three US officials and diplomatic sources speaking anonymously told Reuters.

“We have concerns about escalation and yet still do not want to put geographic limits or tie their hands too much with the stuff we’re giving them,” said one of the three officials yesterday.

President Joe Biden’s administration and US allies have been increasingly willing to give Ukraine longer-range weaponry, including M777 howitzers, as Kyiv battles Russia’s invasion forces with more success than American intelligence officials had predicted.

The Pentagon’s announcement last week that Denmark will provide Ukraine with Harpoon anti-ship missiles would further extend Kyiv’s reach.

After initially forecasting Ukraine would be overrun by Russia’s much bigger military, American officials have recently voiced hopes that Ukrainian forces can win the war, and want to arm them to do so.

US officials say the Biden administration is even considering supplying Kyiv with the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which can have a range of hundreds of kilometres.

But US intelligence has also warned about growing risks, particularly given a mismatch between Russian president Vladimir Putin’s apparent ambitions and the performance of his military.

The coming months could put the war on a “more unpredictable and potentially escalatory trajectory”, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told a US Senate hearing this month.

The United States, by design, is not directly fighting Russian forces but Pentagon commanders are in constant contact with Ukrainian leaders and have provided critical intelligence that has allowed Ukraine to target Russian troops, on land and at sea, US officials have said.

A second US official said Washington and Kyiv had a shared “understanding” about the use of certain Western-provided weapon systems.

“So far, we’ve been on the same page about the thresholds,” the official said.

Ukraine’s defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advancing Russian forces came closer to surrounding Ukrainian troops in the east, briefly seizing positions on the last highway out of a crucial pair of Ukrainian-held cities before being beaten back, a Ukrainian official said yesterday. Three months into its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has abandoned its assault on the capital Kyiv and is trying to consolidate control of the industrial eastern Donbas region, where it has backed a separatist revolt since 2014.

Thousands of troops are attacking from three sides to try to encircle Ukrainian forces in Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.

If the two cities straddling the Siverskiy Donets river fall, nearly all of the Donbas province of Luhansk would be under Russian control.

“Russia has the advantage, but we are doing everything we can,” said General Oleksiy Gromov, deputy chief of the main operations department of Ukraine’s general staff.

Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said about 50 Russian soldiers had reached the highway and “managed to gain a foothold”, even setting up a checkpoint.

“The checkpoint was broken, they were thrown back... the Russian army does not control the route now, but they are shelling it,” he said in an interview posted on social media.

He said it was possible Ukrainian troops would leave “one settlement, maybe two”.

“We need to win the war, not the battle,” he said.

“It is clear that our boys are slowly retreating to more fortified positions – we need to hold back this horde.”

Western military analysts see the battle for the two cities as a potential turning point in the war, now that Russia has redefined its principal objective as capturing the east.

Russia’s recent gains in the Donbas follow the surrender of Ukraine’s garrison in Mariupol last week, and suggest a shift in momentum after weeks in which Ukrainian forces had advanced near Kharkiv in the northeast.

“Recent Russian gains offer a sobering check on expectations for the near term,” tweeted defence analyst Michael Kofman, director of Russian studies at the US-based CNA think-tank.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday crushed calls from former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger to cede some of Ukraine’s territory to Russia, as he warned of the dangers of appeasing Putin. Mr Zelensky compared the suggestion to the appeasement of Adolf Hitler before the World War II and said Mr Kissinger was stuck in a 1938 mentality. “No matter what the Russian state does, there is always someone who says: let’s take its interests into account,” he said.

Mr Kissinger (98) told world leaders in Davos that the West should push Ukraine into making concessions to Putin and that humiliating Russia could be disastrous for the long-term stability of Europe.

It comes alongside increasing calls from influential Western figures for Ukraine to seek peace with the Kremlin while resigning itself to letting Russia rule the territory it has captured. (© Reuters and Telegraph News Service Ltd 2022)