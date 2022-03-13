US offer of warplanes for Ukraine ‘could lead to killing fields in Europe’, says Ireland’s ex-envoy to Russia

A former Irish ambassador to Russia has said the prospect of a lengthy war in Ukraine was “frightening”.

Jim Sharkey helped establish the first Irish embassy in Moscow in 1974.

He later took on diplomatic positions around the world before being appointed the Irish Ambassador to Russia in 2001, shortly after Vladimir Putin took over as the country’s president.

During his two years as Irish ambassador, Mr Sharkey met Putin as part of his efforts to promote stronger links between Ireland and Russia.

Despite his in-depth experience and knowledge of Russian affairs, the former ambassador admitted he was shocked by the events of recent weeks.

“I did not think that Putin would invade Ukraine,” he said.

“There are multiple intimacies between Ukraine and Russia.

The intimacies are such that it is easy for certain Russians to even believe that Ukraine does not have a right to exist or that it is really part of an extended Russia.

“From an international and an Irish point of view, clearly the right of Ukraine to full independence is absolute.

"I do believe there are many Russians who believe that Putin should not be at war with their friends.

“The intimacies between Russia and Ukraine are even closer than those between Canada and the United States and they are something like the intimacies between the Republic and Northern Ireland.”

Mr Sharkey, who is originally from Derry but now lives in Dublin, joined the Department of Foreign Affairs in 1970.

Between 1972 and 1974, he was a member of the Irish delegation to the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Helsinki and Geneva, the first serious multilateral attempt to defuse the tensions of the Cold War era.

It was after this role that he was tasked with setting up the first Irish embassy in Russia.

Mr Sharkey, who also served as Irish ambassador in Australia, Denmark, Japan and Switzerland, said he feared what could happen in the weeks ahead, claiming that an offer from the US to provide “sophisticated airplanes” to Ukraine could see “killing fields” in the centre of Europe.

“The thought of this war lasting for months is just frightening,” he said. “Ukraine has an absolute right to exist and to defend itself but the notion of sophisticated arms going in and the war continuing is just frightening.

“There is also the danger of miscalculation.

"The Ukrainians have asked for Nato to intervene. They have asked for no-fly zones but Nato has made it clear, thankfully, that it is not going to engage in Ukraine because you could confront the reality, similar to the Cuban missile crisis, of a nuclear stand-off.

"That’s just unthinkable and frightening.”

Mr Sharkey, who was speaking during a visit to his former school, St Columb’s College in Derry, also said he hoped further bloodshed could be prevented.

“The priority is peace, ceasefire and negotiation. We have to find intermediaries. Turkey has emerged possibly as one intermediary. The French and Germans could buy space and lead in negotiations.

“The Americans seem to be insisting that the question of Nato membership for Ukraine is unnegotiable. They seem to be insisting on the right of America to invite Ukraine in and have Ukraine in Nato. That is a right.

“However, Ireland has the right to be neutral, but a discreet element of Irish foreign policy has always been that as a neutral state we would never join an alliance against England despite the fact that the English have been in occupation of Ireland for a very long time.

“The notion of Canada joining the Warsaw Pact is unthinkable.

“So countries do have to take account of their geographic position, and where their neighbours are concerned not to be engaged in activities which their neighbours could think are hostile.

“So if you assume space for negotiations with the Turks or the French or Germans looking for stabilisation in that part of Europe, then neutrality would have to be on the table.”