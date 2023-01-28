| 4.7°C Dublin

US news agency forced to apologise for suggesting ‘the French’ is dehumanising term

Far-right politician and pundit Eric Zemmour, who ran for president in France in 2022. Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images Expand

Far-right politician and pundit Eric Zemmour, who ran for president in France in 2022. Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

James Crisp

The Associated Press (AP) was yesterday forced to apologise for suggesting “the French” is a dehumanising term in guidance on language sensitivity.

The American news agency was criticised by the French themselves after posting some of its style guidance on Twitter.

