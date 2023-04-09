| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

US military secrets found on chat forum are ‘worst leak since Edward Snowden’

The data, some at the very highest classification level, passed through obscure corners of the internet

A Ukrainian serviceman with the 1st Tank Brigade near Donetsk, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach Expand

Close

A Ukrainian serviceman with the 1st Tank Brigade near Donetsk, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach

A Ukrainian serviceman with the 1st Tank Brigade near Donetsk, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach

A Ukrainian serviceman with the 1st Tank Brigade near Donetsk, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach

Roland Oliphant

The United States is facing possibly its worst intelligence leak since Edward Snowden’s 2013 flight to Moscow as a new batch of classified documents appeared on social media.

More than 100 classified documents on Ukraine, China, the Middle East, and terrorism are now believed to be in the public domain after they were posted in an obscure internet forum last month.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

Related topics

More On Russia

Most Watched

Privacy