US journalist shot dead by Russians, becoming war’s first press fatality

Brent Renaud was fired on while travelling in a car with other journalists in Irpin

An award-winning American journalist was shot dead by Russian forces in Ukraine yesterday, making him the first foreign member of the press to die reporting on the war.

Brent Renaud (50) was travelling in a car with other journalists when troops opened fire on the vehicle. He was shot in the neck and killed instantly.

Mr Renaud’s colleague, Juan Arredondo, a photographer, was wounded and received medical attention in hospital.

Mr Arredondo described crossing a bridge in Irpin, close to Kyiv, to try and film refugees fleeing the fighting.

“We crossed a checkpoint and they started shooting at us. So the driver turned around and they kept shooting,” he said.

When asked what had happened to his friend, Mr Arredondo replied: “I don’t know. I saw he’d been shot in the neck. And we got split.”

Jane Ferguson, a reporter for PBS NewsHour, said she was on the roadside where Mr Renaud lay under a blanket after being killed. “Ukrainian medics could do nothing to help him by that stage,” she wrote on Twitter.

She quoted a Ukrainian police officer as saying: “Tell America, tell the world, what they did to a journalist.”

A third victim, a Ukrainian who had been in the same car as the Americans, was also wounded.

Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, said the incident was a “shocking and horrifying event” that demonstrates the “brutality of Vladimir Putin and his forces”. “And it is why we are working so hard to impose severe consequences on him, and to try to help the Ukrainians with every form of military assistance we can muster, to be able to push back against the onslaught of these Russian forces,” he told CNN.

Mr Renaud had worked for NBC, HBO and The New York Times. Initial reports claimed Mr Renaud was on assignment for The New York Times after an identity card was found on his body. The newspaper clarified he was not working for it at the time of his death.

