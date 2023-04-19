| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

US journalist Evan Gershkovich to remain behind bars in Russia after appeal for his release rejected

Wall Street Journal’ reporter denies espionage charges levelled against him

'Wall Street Journal' reporter Evan Gershkovich standing in a glass cage in a courtroom in Moscow yesterday. Photo: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Expand

Close

'Wall Street Journal' reporter Evan Gershkovich standing in a glass cage in a courtroom in Moscow yesterday. Photo: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

'Wall Street Journal' reporter Evan Gershkovich standing in a glass cage in a courtroom in Moscow yesterday. Photo: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

'Wall Street Journal' reporter Evan Gershkovich standing in a glass cage in a courtroom in Moscow yesterday. Photo: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Guy Faulconbridge and Andrew Osborn

A Moscow court yesterday rejected an appeal from US journalist Evan Gershkovich to be freed from pre-trial detention, meaning he will stay in a former KGB prison until at least May 29 while a spying case against him is investigated.

Mr Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, denies the espionage charges. He looked calm and smiled as he stood in a glass and metal cage before the appeal ruling, wearing a checked shirt with his arms folded in front of him.

Related topics

More On Russia

Most Watched

Privacy