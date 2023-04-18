| 11.9°C Dublin

US journalist Evan Gershkovich loses court bid over detention in Russia on spying charges

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow city court (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Expand

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow city court (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A Russian judge on Tuesday upheld the detention of jailed American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested on spying charges as part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on dissent amid the war in Ukraine.

Mr Gershkovich and the US government vehemently deny the allegations.

