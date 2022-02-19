US intelligence says Russia has compiled ‘kill lists’ to wipe out Ukrainian resistance

Allies Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow yesterday. Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev/ Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/via AP

Service members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fire a Javelin anti-tank missile during drills at a training ground in an unknown location in Ukraine yesterday. Photo: Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service/Handout/via Reuters

Russia has drawn up lists of prominent Ukrainians to be arrested or assassinated in the event of an invasion, the US claimed yesterday .

US intelligence claimed it had obtained detailed lists of Ukrainian politicians and activists to be targeted, as well as Russian and Belarusian opposition figures living in exile in Ukraine.

Washington offered no details of the alleged list in anonymous briefings to US publications.

“As we’ve seen in the past, we expect Russia will try to force co-operation through intimidation and repression,” Foreign Policy magazine quoted an unnamed official as saying. “These acts, which in past Russian operations have included targeted killings, kidnappings, forced disappearances, detentions, and the use of torture, would likely target those who oppose Russian actions.”

It came as the US announced that the Kremlin has raised its forces on Ukraine’s borders to 190,000 in “the most significant military mobilisation in Europe since the Second World War”. Washington said it has intelligence showing Russia’s claim it was withdrawing troops was a “deliberate ruse” designed to mislead the West.

President Vladimir Putin is to personally oversee Russian nuclear drills using ballistic and cruise missiles starting from today.

Western leaders attempted a show of unity as they gathered in Germany for the Munich Security Conference. Kamala Harris, the US vice-president, warned of “severe consequences” in the event of Russian aggression.

There was a dramatic moment as Vitali Klitschko, the former boxing champion turned mayor of Kiev, spoke from the floor to plead with Germany to send arms to his country. His intervention came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock appeared on stage together.

“We need defensive weapons. We face one of the strongest armies in the world. We are ready to fight, to defend our families,” Mr Klitschko told Ms Baerbock.

“Thank you for the 5,000 helmets,” he went on, referring to a shipment of helmets Germany sent instead of weapons. “But we can’t defend our state with them, it’s not enough.” The emotional outburst laid bare divisions that remain within the Western alliance.

Germany claims it has a longstanding policy of not sending arms to conflict zones because of its Nazi past. But Ms Baerbock said her country was prepared to scrap the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the event of a Russian invasion. “We, Germany, are prepared to pay a high economic price for this,” she said. “That’s why all options are on the table, including Nord Stream 2.”

The US vice-president told the conference: “We are committed, if Russia takes aggressive action, to ensuring there will be severe consequence in terms of the economic sanctions we have discussed. And we know the alliance is strong in that regard.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)