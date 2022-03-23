Volunteers collect the remains of Borys Romanchenko, a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor, who was killed at his apartment during a shelling in Kharkiv. Photo: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces check a man as they patrol during a long curfew in Kyiv. Photo: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

A service member of pro-Russian troops in uniform without insignia is seen at the weapons depot during Ukraine-Russia conflict near Marinka, in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

Members of Japan's lower house parliament applaud as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a virtual address to Japanese lawmakers in Tokyo. Picture: AP

A child, Ukrainian refugee, boards a train bound for Warsaw, at Przemysl Glowny train station, after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Poland, March 23, 2022.REUTERS/Hannah McKay

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attends a news conference on the eve of a NATO summit, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A Ukrainian firefighter sprays water in the ruins of a house destroyed by bombing in Kyiv Photo: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

The United States government assesses that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in its invasion of Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"Our assessment is based on a careful review of available information from public and intelligence sources," Blinken said in a statement.

"As with any alleged crime, a court of law with jurisdiction over the crime is ultimately responsible for determining criminal guilt in specific cases," he said.

Mr Blinken’s comments come as Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the military organization is setting up new multinational battlegroups in eastern Europe to deter Russia from launching an attack on any of its members.

The battlegroups, which usually number between 1,000-1,500 troops, will be set up in Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria. Stoltenberg says they will remain in place “as long as necessary.”

Speaking Wednesday on the eve of a summit of Nato leaders, Stoltenberg said that Russia’s war on Ukraine means “a new normal for our security and Nato has to respond to that new reality.”

Stoltenberg says the leaders are likely to agree to send more assistance to Ukraine, including “equipment to help Ukraine protect against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.”

Nato’s 30 allies are worried about Russian rhetoric and fears that Moscow might want to create a pretext to use chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Stoltenberg says that “any use of chemical weapons would totally change the nature of the conflict,” and would have “far-reaching consequences” for Russia. He declined to elaborate.

White phosphorus munitions were deployed in the eastern city of Kramatorsk on Monday, according to the deputy head of Kyiv’s police.

Oleksiy Biloshytskiy shared a video of material burning fiercely on the ground as it was touched with a spade. The footage has not been independently verified.

“Another use of phosphorus ammunitions in Kramatorsk,” he said.

There are rising fears that Vladimir Putin is considering turning to chemical warfare as Russia’s month-long invasion becomes bogged down by logistical problems and fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Biden said it was “a real threat” as he departed for Europe to attend a NATO summit today.

The US has also reiterated its warning that Russia could be about to stage a ‘false flag’ attack to justify using chemical weapons.

Biden has previously said Russia’s claim that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons is a clear sign Mr Putin is considering using them. He has warned of severe consequences if they are deployed.

Russia has already been accused of using devastating cluster bombs, and the UK said the Kremlin had confirmed it had used thermobaric weapons – which can rupture lungs and internal organs.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if its existence is threatened – a suggestion the US criticised as reckless.

White phosphorus, which ignites on contact with air, is often used to mark enemy targets and produce a smokescreen to hide troop movements.

It can also be used to start fires, and can burn through bone when it comes into contact with flesh. It can kill, maim and poison victims.

The use of phosphorus is banned in heavily populated civilian areas under international law – but it is not considered a chemical weapon under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Russia has been accused of using white phosphorus munitions before.

Phosphorus bombs were dropped in attacks on the cities of Lutsk in the west and Popasna in the east earlier this month, according to Ukrainian officials.

Russia has also been accused of using the weapons against civilians in Syria.

Japan address

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Japan on Wednesday to ramp up pressure on Russia with a trade embargo, making an unprecedented direct appeal to parliament that invoked the two nations' shared experience of nuclear disaster.

Speaking to lawmakers by video link in a gesture never previously accorded to a foreign leader, Zelensky thanked Japan for leading the way among Asian nations in condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and launching sanctions.

"An embargo on trade with Russia is necessary," said Zelensky, who wore a zipped-up military jacket. "It is necessary to remove companies from the Russian market so that money does not go to the Russian army."

Later, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he planned to unveil more support measures for Ukraine and strengthen Tokyo's sanctions against Russia at a G7 meeting in Brussels.

Japan's sanctions on 76 individuals, seven banks and 12 other bodies in Russia, imposed in response to the invasion, now cover defence officials and state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport.

It has also said it will revoke Russia's trade status of most favoured nation.

Zelensky, who received a standing ovation at the end of his speech, thanked Japan for leading the way among Asian nations in condemning the invasion and launching sanctions.

"You were the first in Asia who really began to put pressure on Russia to restore peace, who supported sanctions against Russia, and I urge you to keep doing this," Zelensky said.

Responding to the sanctions, Russia, which calls its action in Ukraine "a special operation", withdrew on Tuesday from peace treaty talks with Japan and froze joint economic projects related to the disputed Kuril islands.

Known in Japan as the Northern Territories, they are one of the main barriers to a pact between the two nations to formally end World War Two.

Asked on Tuesday about economic cooperation with Russia, Kishida said Japan valued any opportunity to secure inexpensive energy, referring to projects in Sakhalin, following withdrawals by Shell and Exxon Mobil.

A sombre Zelensky urged Japan to do more.

"I urge you to unite the efforts of the Asian states, your partners, in order to stabilise the situation, so that Russia seeks peace and stops the tsunami of its harsh invasion."

Invoking Chernobyl

Zelensky said Russian forces were preparing new attacks from the so-called exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power station after occupying the defunct plant last month in the early stages of the war.

"The world is on the verge of many new crises," Zelensky added. "The environmental and food challenges are unprecedented."

Kishida sat in the front row of his audience, with Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi beside him. Later the prime minister told reporters he was touched by Zelensky's speech.

Hayashi said Zelensky's references to the Chernobyl disaster in 1986 struck a chord.

Japan's triple disaster of March 2011 caused meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant and irradiated a vast swathe of its northeast. The worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl forced tens of thousands of people from their homes.

"We have always said that any kind of attack against a nuclear power plant is absolutely unacceptable," Hayashi told reporters.

"President (Zelensky) didn't give the name Fukushima, but he talked about it (the nuclear power plants) and spoke with passion of how strongly the people of Ukraine feel about returning to their home."

Latest updates

U.S. President Joe Biden flies to Europe for an emergency NATO summit on Ukraine, where invading Russian troops are stalled, cities are under bombardment and the besieged port of Mariupol is in flames.

Satellite photographs showed massive destruction in Mariupol, once a city of 400,000 people, with columns of smoke rising from burning residential apartment buildings.

Russia said its forces used long-range weapons fired from the sea to hit a Ukrainian arms depot outside the northwestern city of Rivne and two Tochka-U missile launchers in an industrial zone in the outskirts of Kyiv. The defence ministry published footage of what it said was eight Kalibr missiles being fired from a warship at Ukraine's military infrastructure. *Ukrainian officials said that two civilians were killed in overnight shelling in the Mykolaiv region, a bridge was destroyed over the River Desna in Chernihiv and residential buildings and a shopping mall were struck in two districts of Kyiv, wounding at least four people.

Russia's combat power in Ukraine has declined below 90 percent of its pre-invasion levels, a senior U.S. defence official said on Tuesday. Russia says its "special military operation" in Ukraine is going to plan.

More than 145,000 babies are in urgent need of nutrition support in Ukraine, UNICEF said. The head of the International Committee of Red Cross will raise "pressing humanitarian issues" in Ukraine during ongoing talks in Moscow with senior Russian officials, the agency said.

The EU on Wednesday is due to set out plans on how it will provide jobs, education and housing for refugees. Germany, which has recorded nearly 239,000 Ukrainian refugee arrivals, said it plans to take more measures to help refugees from Ukraine, while the Biden administration aims to make it easier for some Ukrainian refugees to come to the United States after only a handful were admitted in the first two weeks of March, according to sources.

Fightback

Russian forces have been beaten back in several areas as Ukrainian troops launched a valiant fightback to regain strategically important territory across their country.

The Ukrainians deployed hit-and-run tactics against enemy tanks, while some of the Kremlin’s ill-prepared personnel suffered frostbite and could no longer fight, according to US officials.

With Russian casualties mounting, Vladimir Putin has his “back against the wall”, according to US president Joe Biden, and could resort to using biological or chemical weapons. A former UK and Nato commander of chemical, biological and nuclear defence forces revealed that Russia was most likely to use chlorine gas.

Humanitarian corridor seized

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces not only blocked a humanitarian convoy trying to reach besieged Mariupol with desperately needed supplies on Tuesday, but took captive some of the rescue workers and bus drivers.

He said the Russians had agreed to the route ahead of time.

"We are trying to organise stable humanitarian corridors for Mariupol residents, but almost all of our attempts, unfortunately, are foiled by the Russian occupiers, by shelling, or deliberate terror," Mr Zelensky said.

Ukraine’s defence ministry said its forces retook Makariv, a key town west of Kyiv, after a fierce battle, and once more raised the national flag there.

In doing so, they regained control of a crucial highway and blocked Russian troops from surrounding the capital from the northwest.

There was also “significant fighting” as Ukrainian forces sought to take back the city of Izyum, which the Russians seized last week, a senior US defence official said. Taking back Izyum would counter Russian efforts to block off Ukrainian troops fighting in the east.

Russian forces trying to seize the southern city of Mykolaiv were also forced to reposition themselves outside the city after meeting resistance. Mykolaiv is a key point on the route as Russian troops move west from Crimea towards Odesa, Ukraine’s major port on the Black Sea.

Ukrainian forces also continued to withstand the Russian siege of Mariupol, and destroyed a Russian patrol boat. Fleeing civilians described relentless bombing and horrific scenes.

A senior US defence official said: “They [the Ukrainians] are now able and willing to take back territory the Russians have taken. It’s notable.

“Not only are the Ukrainians defending well, they’re making efforts to take back territory the Russians have taken in recent days.”

The official added: “Some of their [Russia’s] soldiers are suffering from frostbite because they lack the appropriate cold-weather gear. We don’t think they properly planned.”

Russian troops were reportedly spotted wearing Ukrainian combat boots because they were superior to their own. Russians have also been putting carpets on top of their vehicles in an attempt to disguise them from drones.

Ukrainian military chiefs claimed the Russian force had “lost its offensive potential” and “suffered large irreversible losses” amid reports that more than 10,000 invading troops had been killed.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his country was “on the brink” of surviving the war. However, a senior US defence official said Russia still retained nearly 90pc of the combat power it initially assembled.

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, cautioned: “This war will not end easily or rapidly.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted no one had ever thought Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine would take just a couple of days, the Tass news agency reported.

Nuclear threat

Peskov refused to rule out the possibility of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine in case of an “existential threat” to Russia.

Mr Putin’s press secretary spoke to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday where he was questioned about the possibility of the Russian president using nuclear weapons amid increased global tensions around Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I need to ask you this, because the world is afraid, and I want to know whether Putin intends the world to be afraid of the nuclear option, would he use it?” Ms Amanpour asked.

Mr Peskov, however, repeatedly refused to rule out that Russia would consider using nuclear weapons and said that Moscow had expressed “concerns” over Ukraine for decades, but the “anti-Russia” west did not listen.

“Mr Putin intends to make the world listen to our concerns,” Mr Peskov said. “We have been trying to convey our concerns to the world, to Europe, to United States, for couple of decades, but no one would listen to us.”

“And before it was too late, it was a decision to launch a special military operation to get rid of the anti-Russia that was created next to our border,” Mr Peskov said, referring to the Ukraine invasion that the Kremlin calls a “special military operation”.

Mr Peskov added that Ukraine was “formed by the western countries” as “anti-Russia”.

When Ms Amanpour pressed the Russian official on whether he feels convinced that Mr Putin will not use the nuclear weapons, he said: “Well, we have a concept of domestic security, and, well, it’s public.”

“You can read all the reasons for nuclear arms to be used. So, if it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be used, in accordance with our concept,” he told Ms Amanpour.

Mr Peskov was also asked about what Russia has achieved so far with its month-long invasion operation in Ukraine with Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces still giving a hard fight to Moscow which was initially believed to be the stronger side.

Mr Peskov answered: “Well, first of all, not yet. He hasn’t achieved yet.”

He added that the “special military operation” was “going on strictly in accordance with the plans and the purposes that were established beforehand.”

Mr Putin has repeatedly hinted at the use of nuclear weapons in what is believed to be a tactic to scare the world off from interfering with the war.

“No matter who tries to stand in our way or all the more so create threats for our country and our people, they must know that Russia will respond immediately, and the consequences will be such as you have never seen in your entire history,” Mr Putin said earlier in February in a televised statement.

Elsewhere, Russian military forces destroyed a new laboratory at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that, among other things, works to improve management of radioactive waste, the Ukrainian state agency responsible for the Chernobyl exclusion zone said on Tuesday.

The Russian military seized the decommissioned plant at the beginning of the war. The exclusion zone is the contaminated area around the plant, site of the world's worst nuclear meltdown in 1986.

The state agency said the laboratory, built at a cost of €6million with support from the European Commission, opened in 2015.

The laboratory contained "highly active samples and samples of radionuclides that are now in the hands of the enemy, which we hope will harm itself and not the civilised world," the agency said in its statement.

In another worrying development, Ukraine's nuclear regulatory agency said on Monday that radiation monitors around the plant had stopped working.

Biden warning

Mr Biden warned there was a “clear sign” that Mr Putin was now considering a chemical or biological strike. The US president said: “Putin’s back is against the wall. He wasn’t anticipating the extent or the strength of our unity. And the more his back is against the wall, the greater the severity of the tactics he may employ. He’s used chemical weapons in the past, and we should be careful of what’s about to come.

“He knows there’ll be severe consequences because of the united Nato front, but the point is, it’s real.”

A senior US defence official said there was no specific intelligence of an imminent chemical or biological attack.

But he added: “We certainly agree with the president’s assessment.”

Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, the former UK and Nato commander of chemical, biological and nuclear defence forces, said it was “absolutely” the case that Mr Putin would look to use chemical weapons, “because he is losing”.

“He’s in a last-chance saloon, he has to win and knows the chemical option is how to,” he said. “He will use toxic industrial chemicals like chlorine because it’s completely deniable. There are thousands of tons of chlorine in Ukraine. He won’t use sophisticated weapons like Novichok.

“The Russians are following the Syrian playbook almost to the letter, attacking hospitals, schools, terrifying civilians into surrender.”

Mr Biden said there would be “severe consequences” for a chemical attack, but has not said what that would be.

He has ruled out making a Russian chemical attack a “red line” that would lead to a US military response.

Mr Biden is due to meet with Nato leaders in Brussels tomorrow.

On the 27th day of war in Ukraine, the plight of civilians in Mariupol, normally home to 400,000 people, grew ever more desperate. Hundreds of thousands are believed to be trapped inside buildings, with no access to food, water, power or heat.

The city council said the bombardments were turning Mariupol into the “ashes of a dead land”.

“There is nothing left there,” Mr Zelensky said in a video address to Italy’s parliament.

In his speech, he warned the war would bring famine to other countries. Ukraine is one of the world’s biggest grain exporters and the war has caused global prices for staple foods to surge to record levels.

“How can we sow [crops] under the strikes of Russian artillery?” he said.

Deputy mayor Sergei Orlov said Mariupol was under a full blockade and had received no humanitarian aid.

“The city is under continuous bombing, from 50 bombs to 100 bombs Russian aircraft drops each day... A lot of death, a lot of crying, a lot of awful war crimes,” Mr Orlov said.

The UN human rights office in Geneva said yesterday it had recorded 953 civilian deaths and 1,557 injured since the invasion. The Kremlin denies targeting civilians.

On Monday, Russia’s pro- Kremlin Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, citing the country’s defence ministry, reported that almost 10,000 Russian soldiers had been killed. The report was quickly removed, and the newspaper blamed hackers.

A Reuters team that reached a Russian-seized part of Mariupol on Sunday described a wasteland of charred apartment blocks and bodies wrapped in blankets by a road.

Ukraine says Russian shells, bombs and missiles have struck a theatre, an art school and other public buildings, burying hundreds of women and children sheltering in cellars.

Deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk, speaking on Ukrainian television, demanded the opening of a humanitarian corridor for civilians. She said at least 100,000 people wanted to leave Mariupol but could not.

Referring to Russia’s earlier demand that the city surrender by dawn on Monday, Ms Vereshchuk said: “Our military are defending Mariupol heroically. We did not accept the ultimatum. They offered capitulation under a white flag.”

Kyiv accused Moscow of deporting residents of Mariupol and separatist-held areas of Ukraine to Russia. This includes the “forcible transfer” of 2,389 children to Russia from the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said.

Ukraine accused Russia of blocking humanitarian access to Kherson, which lies northwest of Crimea and is the only provincial capital it has captured. The foreign ministry said Kherson’s 300,000 residents were running out of food.

The conflict has displaced nearly a quarter of Ukraine’s 44 million people, including some 3.5 million – half of them children – who have fled abroad.