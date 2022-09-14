US expected to ready new aid package for weapons ‘within days’ as Ukraine looks to accelerate advances

A Ukrainian soldier helps a wounded fellow soldier on the road in the freed territory in the Kharkiv region yesterday. Photo: AP/Kostiantyn Liberov

Ukraine handed out aid in a battle-scarred town yesterday after driving back Russian forces in the north-east and vowed to free all of its territory.

The emboldened Kyiv pledge came as Ukraine called on the West to speed up deliveries of weapons to bolster the dramatic advance.

Since Moscow abandoned its main bastion in north-eastern Ukraine on Saturday, marking its worst defeat since the early days of the war, Ukrainian troops have recaptured dozens of towns in a stunning shift in battleground momentum.

In Washington, the White House said the US is likely to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine in “coming days”.

Speaking in the central square of Balakliia, a crucial military-supply hub taken by Ukrainian forces late last week, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said 150,000 people had been liberated from Russian rule in the area.

Ukrainian flags had been raised and a large crowd gathered to receive bundles of humanitarian aid. A shopping centre had been destroyed but many buildings remained intact, with shops closed and boarded up.

Maria Tymofeeva (43) said fighting had raged for three days last week before going quiet. “A lot of people have disappeared,” she said.

Asked if there were many collaborators in the town, she said: “I think so, yes”, before adding, with a laugh, “I think they have fled.”

Fighting was continuing elsewhere in the north-eastern Kharkiv region, Ms Malyar told Reuters, saying Ukraine’s forces were making good progress because they were highly motivated and their operation well planned.

“The aim is to liberate the Kharkiv region and beyond – all the territories occupied by the Russian Federation,” she said on the road to Balakliia, which lies 74km south-east of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city.

In Verbivka, a village north-west of Balakliia, Nadia Khvostok (76) described the traumatic occupation and the arrival of Ukrainian troops, saying residents greeted them “with tears in our eyes”.

“We could not have been happier. My grandchildren spent two-and-a-half months in the cellar. When the corner of the house was torn off, the children began to shudder and stutter,” she said, adding that they and her daughter had left – she did not know where.

The village school, where the Russians were based, was destroyed and trees on the road to the village and a cement factory showed battle scars. Elsewhere were abandoned Russian vehicles, including a military truck with a smashed windscreen.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syehubov, who came to Verbivka, said the authorities were trying to record crimes committed by Russians during their occupation of the area, and recover victims’ bodies.

Moscow denies its forces have committed atrocities in areas they have controlled.

Ukraine’s military yesterday accused retreating Russian soldiers of stealing at least 300 private cars loaded with looted property as they fled.

The Russian defence ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

In a video address, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the West must speed up deliveries of weapons, calling on allies to “strengthen co-operation to defeat Russian terror”. Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba singled out Germany for refusing to provide tanks and armour: “Not a single rational argument on why these weapons cannot be supplied, only abstract fears and excuses. What is Berlin afraid of that Kyiv is not?”

Russian forces still control about a fifth of Ukraine in the south and east, but Kyiv is now on the offensive in both areas.

With the recapture of nearly all of Kharkiv province, the Ukrainian advance could soon spread into neighbouring Luhansk and Donetsk, where Russia has concentrated its forces for months to expand territory held by separatists since 2014.

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine had recaptured roughly 6,000sqkm of territory, double the area officials had cited

on Sunday.