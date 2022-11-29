US could send long-range missiles to Ukraine that can strike 100 miles away

Victor Syabro, 68, cuts a plank of wood into smaller pieces for firewood on his land where he and his wife Ludmila, 61, continue to live

The US could send Ukraine cheap new precision missiles capable of hitting targets 100 miles away, enabling Kyiv to strike positions deep behind Russian lines.

The Pentagon is considering a proposal by Boeing to provide the ground-launched small diameter bomb (GLSDB) system as the West struggles to meet Ukraine’s demand for more arms.

The weapons, which are relatively quick and cheap to produce, have about twice the range of standard Himars missiles and could be deployed in Ukraine as early as next spring, according to a document seen by Reuters.

While Washington has declined requests for the ATACMS missile, which has a range of 185 miles, the GLSDBs would bring within striking distance valuable military targets that have hitherto been out of reach. The small, GPS-guided devices are fitted to abundantly available rockets that can be fired from Himars and M270 launchers and have fold-out wings that extend their range.

They are reportedly capable of hitting targets as small as three feet in diameter and can destroy armoured vehicles and buildings.

With Western military inventories depleted by the war in Ukraine, Boeing’s proposal is one of roughly half a dozen plans to produce new munitions for Ukraine and Washington’s other European allies.

Doug Bush, the US army’s chief weapons buyer, said last week that he was also looking at accelerating production of munitions manufactured at government facilities by allowing defence contractors to build them. He added that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had driven up demand for American-made weaponry, and not solely from Kyiv.

US allies in Eastern Europe were “putting a lot of orders” in for a range of arms as they supplied Ukraine, he said.

The GLSDB combines the GBU-39 small diameter bomb (SDB) with the M26 rocket motor, both of which are common in American inventories.

“It’s about getting quantity at a cheap cost,” said Tom Karako, a weapons and security expert at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies. He added US stockpiles were “getting low relative to the levels we like to keep on hand”.

Boeing faces hurdles to its production of GLSDBs, including a Pentagon waiver to a price review.

Lt Cmdr Tim Gorman, a Pentagon spokesman, declined to comment on the production of GLSDBs for Ukraine but said the US and its allies would “identify and consider the most appropriate systems” to help Kyiv.

It came as Russia indefinitely postponed nuclear weapons talks with America scheduled for this week. Their officials were due to meet in Cairo tomorrow to discuss a New Start nuclear arms reduction treaty.

The talks had been taken as a sign that both sides wished to maintain dialogue, even though relations have sunk to their lowest level since the Cold War. But the US state department said Moscow had “unilaterally postponed the meeting and stated that it would propose new dates”.

Meanwhile, Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, paid a visit to Britain yesterday to meet Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak’s wife.

Ms Zelenska is in London to take part in an international conference on preventing sexual violence during conflicts and is expected to address MPs today as part of her visit.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, yesterday warned that another brutal week of cold and darkness lay ahead, predicting more Russian attacks on infrastructure that would not cease until Moscow ran out of missiles. In an overnight video address, Mr Zelensky said he expected new attacks this week that could be as bad as last week’s – the worst yet that left millions of people with no heat, water or power.

“We understand that the terrorists are planning new strikes. We know this for a fact,” he said. “And as long as they have missiles, they, unfortunately, will not calm down.”

Kyiv says the attacks, which Russia acknowledges target Ukrainian infrastructure, are intended to harm civilians, making them a war crime. Moscow denies its intent is to hurt civilians but said last week their suffering would not end unless Ukraine yielded to Russia’s demands, without spelling them out.

In Kyiv, snow fell and temperatures were hovering around freezing as millions in and around the Ukrainian capital struggled with disruptions to electricity supply and central heating.

National grid operator Ukrenergo said yesterday it had been forced to resume regular emergency blackouts in areas across the country after a setback in its race to repair energy infrastructure.

