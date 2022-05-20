US considers sending missiles to sink Russian ships and end ports blockade

The US is considering sending Ukraine advanced anti-ship missiles to sink Russian war vessels in the Black Sea and end the Kremlin’s naval food blockade.

US officials said sea-skimming Harpoon and Naval Strike Missiles [NSMs] could be dispatched either directly or by European allies equipped with them.

A handful of nations were said to be open to sending Harpoons, which have a range of over 300km, but there was hesitation over being the first to do so amid concerns over the war escalating.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has been blocking Ukrainian ports to stop grain and other produce leaving the so-called “breadbasket of Europe”, triggering a global food crisis.

The UN urged Russia to end the blockade and warned that rising global food prices could lead to “mass hunger and famine”.

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president and now a senior security official, threatened to continue constricting food supplies if the west continues to slap Moscow with sanctions.

“Otherwise, there’s no logic: on the one hand, insane sanctions are being imposed against us, on the other hand, they are demanding food supplies,” he wrote on the Telegram app. “Things don’t work like that, we’re not idiots.”

About 20 Russian Navy vessels, including submarines, are in the Black Sea, and Ukraine has pleaded for anti-ship weaponry.

One “well-stocked” ally was said to be considering sending the missiles first and, once it did, others may follow, US officials said.

The development came as US president Joe Biden publicly dismissed objections by Turkey to the attempts of Finland and Sweden to join Nato.

America’s top general Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart, General Valery Gerasimov, for the first time since the invasion.

Russia has taken 89 injured soldiers who surrendered from the besieged Mariupol steelworks to a camp while their “Nazi links” are investigated, state media has reported. The troops have been transported to Taganrog in south-west Russia, according to a Russian news website.

It was thought captured soldiers would be held in rebel-controlled parts of Ukraine, paving the way for them to be exchanged as part of a prisoner swap.

Human rights groups have said thousands of Ukrainian refugees have been dispersed across Russia against their will. The 161.ru website also quoted its Rostov source as saying “some of the Ukrainians brought to Taganrog were found with chevrons of the SS divisions”.

The Kremlin has promoted the line that the Azov Battalion, which defended the Mariupol steelworks since the start of the war on February 24, has strong links to Nazis, a key justification for launching the invasion of Ukraine.

Some Russian officials have also called for the Mariupol soldiers who surrendered to be given the death penalty.

Meanwhile, a Russian soldier on trial for war crimes in Kyiv has said he only shot a civilian after being threatened by his comrades, as he begged for forgiveness from the victim’s wife. Vadim Shishimarin (21) has admitted shooting a 62-year-old man in the early days of the war in Ukraine and faces life imprisonment.

At a hearing in Kyiv yesterday, he reportedly said he initially refused to shoot the civilian – tractor driver Oleksandr Shelipov – but was ordered to and threatened by another Russian soldier.

Shishimarin addressed the victim’s wife with a plea for forgiveness. “I admit my guilt. I understand you can’t forgive me. I ask forgiveness,” he said in the dock.

He was confronted during the trial by Kateryna Shelipova, who wanted answers as to why her husband was killed.

“Tell me what did you feel when you killed my husband? Do you repent this crime?” she asked the defendant. “Why did you come here? To protect us?”

