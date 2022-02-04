US claims Russia created video of fake bomb attack by Ukraine forces

The US said last night it had intelligence that Russia was planning to release faked footage of an attack by Ukrainian forces on Russian speakers as a pretext to launch an invasion.

The video, which the US claimed would involve graphic images of the corpse-strewn aftermath of an explosion and footage of destroyed locations, was designed to spark outrage in Russia and justify a war, a Pentagon spokesman said.

It is thought US officials went public with the information in the hope of spoiling the Russian plot.

It comes after UK foreign secretary Liz Truss revealed at the weekend that Russia was planning a false-flag attack.

Commenting after the US went public with the plan last night, she said: “This bellicose intent towards a sovereign democratic country is completely unacceptable and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms. The UK and our allies will continue to expose Russian subterfuge and propaganda and call it out for what it is.”

The US claimed the video would include faked Ukrainian military equipment, Turkish-made drones and actors playing Russian-speaking mourners.

The attack would be aimed against Russian sovereign territory or against Russian-speaking people and would “be released to underscore a threat to Russia’s security and to underpin military operations”, an official said.

“This video, if released, could provide President Vladimir Putin the spark he needs to initiate and justify military operations against Ukraine.”

Moscow reportedly believed it would also push separatist leaders in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine to invite a Russian intervention to prevent the threat of a genocide.

There was no immediate response from Moscow regarding the footage. It has denied accusations in the past that it is trying to manufacture a conflict.

Read More

Avril Haines, the US director of national intelligence, and other top administration officials briefed members of Congress yesterday.

The US shared the information with the UK in a bid to strengthen the alliance amid increased fears of an invasion by Russia into Ukraine.

It is unusual for the US to go public with such specific intelligence determinations, but the Biden administration has decided to try to pre-empt any Russian claims of Ukrainian belligerence by exposing an alleged strategy of sabotage and disinformation.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the US wanted the world to know how an invasion could play out, because this scenario was from the same playbook the Russians used in Crimea in 2014.

Russia, which backs Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s regime, carried out a large-scale disinformation campaign in Syria.

Moscow repeatedly tried to link civil defence rescuers, the White Helmets, to chemical weapons attacks, alleging they were preparing false-flag attacks that would provoke the West into attacking the Syrian government.

Russia accused the US yesterday of ramping up tensions and ignoring Moscow’s calls to ease a stand-off over Ukraine, a day after Washington announced it would send nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania.

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Moscow may be planning to invade.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said there had been a significant movement of Russian military forces into Belarus in recent days.

“This is the biggest Russian deployment there since the Cold War,” he said, adding that the expected deployment includes 30,000 combat troops and nuclear-capable Iskander missiles.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, denounced the US troop deployments yesterday.

“It’s obvious that these are not steps aimed at de-escalating tensions, but on the contrary, they are actions that lead to increasing tension,” he said.

“We constantly call on our American counterparts to stop aggravating tensions on the European continent. Unfortunately, the Americans continue to do so.”

Western powers have been engaged in intense diplomatic efforts – coupled with the threat of sanctions against Mr Putin’s inner circle – to deter what they fear to be a looming invasion. German chancellor Olaf Scholz said he would travel soon to Moscow to discuss the crisis.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]