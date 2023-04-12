US believes Ukrainian fightback is likely to fall well short

US intelligence believes the forthcoming Ukrainian counter-offensive could fall “well short” of Kyiv’s goals, according to a purported leaked top-secret document.

The assessment was part of a major leak of classified US material relating to Ukraine and other allies that has shaken Washington. Ukraine is expected to launch an attack on invading Russian troops in the spring, in its first major military push of the year.

But the document suggested the US had serious concerns over the viability of the counter-offensive. It suggested that there would be “force generation and sustainment shortfalls”, and the Ukrainian operation would result in only “modest territorial gains”.

The document, first reported on by the Washington Post, suggested Ukrainian training deficiencies combined with a lack of weapons would limit its advances and lead to more casualties. It said that “enduring Ukrainian deficiencies in training and munitions supplies probably will strain progress and exacerbate casualties during the offensive”.

The document, which was compiled in early February, was part of a series of leaks that have led to a criminal investigation by the US Justice Department.

Pentagon officials warned that the leaks posed a “very serious” risk to US national security. US officials have also warned some documents appeared to have been “doctored”.

Dozens of photographs of documents have been found on social media platforms Twitter and Telegram, and other websites, in recent

days. Some of them have been circulating online for weeks and possibly months.

They may have originated in a chatroom on Discord, a social media platform popular with gamers. The platform hosts real-time voice, video and text chats. A member of the website told the Associated Press that, starting a few months ago, an unidentified poster began sharing documents that were allegedly classified.

In addition to information on Ukraine, the documents also included sensitive analyses by the US of its allies.

The document about the Ukrainian counter-offensive appeared to have originated from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. It appeared to contain information from human and signals intelligence.

Since early February, when the report was dated, US officials have held talks with Ukrainian counterparts. Those involved in the talks included Mark Milley, America’s top general, Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, and Lloyd Austin, the defence secretary, the Washington Post reported. There were also table-top exercises played out showing the limited scope of the counter-offensive, the newspaper claimed.

A Pentagon spokesman said Mr Austin first became aware of the leaks last Thursday.

In the days since, the Pentagon has reached out to allies and held daily meetings to assess the damage. It also set up a group to assess the scope of the intelligence leaked, and who had access to the briefing materials.

John Kirby, the White House national security council spokesman, said: “We don’t know who is behind this. We don’t know what the motive is.”

Mr Kirby said at least some of the documents “have been doctored”.

Battlefield casualty estimates appeared to have been altered to understate Russian losses.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian partisans in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol are outing collaborators and defacing rouble banknotes as they build momentum ahead of an expected counter-offensive by Kyiv, an underground resistance leader has said.

“News of the future counter-offensive and the potential that Melitopol and the Zaporizhzhia region will be liberated soon has encouraged a lot of people to do something patriotic,” said Ivan, not his real name.

“Like with Kherson, we have seen a boom in pro-Ukrainians feeling more confident to join a resistance movement,” the IT expert added.

He said with only Russian officers remaining in the city, resistance fighters have stepped up their efforts ahead of their hoped-for liberation by Ukraine’s military.