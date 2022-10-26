US basketball star faces nine years after losing drug charge appeal

A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession. Yesterday’s decision paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a penal colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release.

The 32-year-old WNBA star has been detained in Russia for eight months after illegal cannabis oil was allegedly found in her luggage by officials at a Moscow airport. Her detainment occurred shortly before Russia launched its war in Ukraine, with geopolitical tensions making it undoubtedly more difficult to secure her release.

In July, Ms Griner pleaded guilty to the charge of illegal drug possession and in August she was handed down a nine-year sentence, which was close to the maximum of 10 years. Throughout yesterday’s proceedings, Ms Griner’s lawyers argued that her punishment was excessive, highlighting how similar cases in the country had amounted to much less severe sentences of five years. About a third of those cases, they added, were granted parole.

“The punishment imposed on Griner does not correspond to the gravity of the crime,” Maria Blagovolina, one of the lawyers representing Ms Griner, said. “Nine years in prison is a sentence that contradicts judicial practice,” she added. “There was no intent in her actions. The substance was used for medical purposes.”

Defence lawyer Alexander Boykov echoed his colleague’s pleas during Tuesday’s appeal, arguing that the punishment was not only not in line with international legal norms but was also outside of the norm for the Russian legal system.