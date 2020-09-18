US and Ukrainian forces respond to Russian drills

'Peace and stability': US army servicemen attend the opening of the Rapid Trident exercises in Ukraine. Photo: Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine and the United States launched joint military exercises yesterday, two days after Russia began joint military drills with forces in neighbouring Belarus.

The US embassy in Kiev said the US army-led Rapid Trident exercises, taking place near Yavoriv in western Ukraine, would involve about 4,000 servicemen from 10 countries. It said the exercises show the strength of the US-Ukraine strategic partnership while increasing "the strong relationships that are necessary for peace and stability".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a speech at the opening of the exercises that a modern, equipped and capable Ukrainian army was his priority, and this army must be the guarantor of the free development of Ukraine.

Russian and Belarusian forces began drills in the Brest region near Belarus's border with Poland on Tuesday. The Interfax news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying the drills were for counter-terrorism purposes.

Kiev's relations with Moscow deteriorated in 2014 after Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine and backed pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine's Donbass region.

Meanwhile, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko should no longer be recognised as president from November when his term expires, the European Parliament said, calling for EU economic sanctions to be imposed on him. In a show of support for pro-democracy protesters in Belarus, the EU assembly voted 574 to 37, with 82 abstentions, to reject the official results of an August 9 election.

While the European Parliament's vote is not legally binding, it carries political weight and can influence how the EU invests in Belarus or grants support.

Irish Independent