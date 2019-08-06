Turkish and American military officials have met in a bid to create a safe zone in northeastern Syria to address Ankara's concerns about US-allied Kurdish-led forces.

US and Turkish armed forces bid to carve out Syria safe zone

Turkey wants to control - in coordination with the US - a 30-40km wide zone within Syria, east of the Euphrates River, with no Syrian Kurdish forces. It sees them as terrorists aligned with a Kurdish insurgency within Turkey.

American troops are stationed in north-eastern Syria along with the Kurdish forces, and have fought Isil together.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan renewed threats of a new military operation on Sunday.

Syrian Kurds say Ankara's statements mask a grab of territory their forces had liberated from Isil militants.

The Syrian Democratic Council said its military wing is a "force to defend" Syria's ethnic and cultural pluralism.

