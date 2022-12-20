| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

US and Iran clash over Russia using Iran drones in Ukraine

Fire fighters work at a site of a critical power infrastructure object, which was hit during Russia's drones attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Expand

Close

Fire fighters work at a site of a critical power infrastructure object, which was hit during Russia's drones attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine,

Fire fighters work at a site of a critical power infrastructure object, which was hit during Russia's drones attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine,

Fire fighters work at a site of a critical power infrastructure object, which was hit during Russia's drones attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine,

Edith M Lederer

The United States and its allies clashed with Iran and its ally Russia over Western claims that Tehran is supplying Moscow with drones that have been attacking Ukraine — and the US accused the UN secretary-general of “yielding to Russian threats” and failing to launch an investigation.

At a contentious Security Council meeting Monday on the resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers, the United States and Iran also accused each other of responsibility for stalled negotiations on the Biden administration rejoining the agreement that former President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018.

Most Watched

Privacy