US and Europe in war of words over Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles against Russia

Europe could send longer-range missiles to Ukraine if Joe Biden shows the “leadership” to approve the move, the EU said yesterday, stoking a row with the White House.

It came after the US president appeared to suggest European allies were holding his country back from giving Kyiv the type of weapons it wants, due to their fears of triggering a third world war.

However, a diplomatic source insisted Europe was taking the White House’s lead in Ukraine – and blamed the blockage on Washington’s own hesitancy over escalating the conflict.

“President Biden invested hundreds of hours with European politicians, and Europe would have gone nowhere without Washington’s leadership first,” the source said.

It was said Europe would likely follow suit if Mr Biden sent Ukraine longer-range weapons that could be used for deep strikes into Russia.

“It would be no different in this case,” the source said.

The transatlantic row was triggered when Volodymyr Zelensky pushed Mr Biden for more offensive weapons rather than defensive hardware.

The Ukrainian president called for different types of weaponry to that already being supplied, including ATACMS – army tactical missile systems – that have a range nearly 320km.

Despite being Ukraine’s most generous military backer with about US$21.9bn (€20.7bn) of aid, Washington has avoided enabling or encouraging Kyiv’s forces to conduct missile strikes inside Russia over fears of an escalation.

The Pentagon is wary that the Kremlin could react to such attacks by either using tactical nuclear weapons or targeting neighbouring Nato countries

Without naming a European nation, Mr Biden told Mr Zelensky deliveries of longer-range weapons would have to wait, because “they’re not looking for a third world war”.

Mr Biden did not name any individual European countries he was referring to. He told Mr Zelensky “you will never stand alone” and that “the American people are with you every step of the way”.

The diplomatic source said Mr Biden’s claim was inaccurate, and it was the US showing the most hesitance.

“The further away from the conflict, the bigger the hesitation it seems – in and outside Europe,” the source said.

“Seeing the Baltic and Polish positions, there seems to be a relationship between distance and vacillation.”

Mr Biden’s comments appeared to provoke resentment from some European member states.

One EU diplomat said: “He should come back when he cuts tariffs and absorbs Ukrainian refugees like we do.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Mr Zelensky gave the US Congress a Ukrainian flag signed by soldiers defending the front-line city of Bakhmut. He said his troops asked him to pass on the banner to show their gratitude for the supply of weapons.

“Our heroes gave me the flag... the battle flag, the flag of those who defend Ukraine, Europe, and the world, at the cost of their lives,” the Ukrainian president said, as he presented the flag to Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives.

“They ask me to bring this flag to you, to the US Congress – to members of the House of Representatives and senators, whose decisions can save millions of people,” he added.

Mr Zelensky was given the flag earlier this week during a surprise visit to the eastern city of Bakhmut, scene of some of the bloodiest fighting in recent months.



He thanked Joe Biden, the US president, for his support by handing him a medal that had been awarded to the captain of a Himars missile battery unit operating on the front line near the eastern city.

Mr Zelensky said the commander had “asked me to pass his award to President Biden”.

“He is very brave and said to give it to a very brave president,” he added.

“God love you... what a great honour,” Mr Biden replied.

Mr Zelensky’s trip to Washington – his first overseas visit since the start of the war earlier this year – was reported to be months in the making. He was said to have discussed it with Ms Pelosi in October, and told Mr Biden that the US capital would be his first international destination when it was suitable to leave his country.

“I wanted to come earlier,” Mr Zelensky said from the Oval Office on Wednesday.

“Mr President knows about it, but I couldn’t do it because the situation was so difficult.”