US and Europe in war of words over Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles against Russia

Allies point the finger at each other over Russian escalation fears

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky
Firefighters at work in Kyiv after Russian drones attacks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Firefighters at work in Kyiv after Russian drones attacks

Joe Barnes

Europe could send longer-range missiles to Ukraine if Joe Biden shows the “leadership” to approve the move, the EU said yesterday, stoking a row with the White House.

It came after the US president appeared to suggest European allies were holding his country back from giving Kyiv the type of weapons it wants, due to their fears of triggering a third world war.

