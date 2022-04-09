Ursula von der Leyen in pledge to speed up Ukraine’s application to join EU

Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, during her visit to a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, April 8, 2022. Photo: Rodrigo Abd / AP Photo

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha showed the “cruel face” of Russia’s army and pledged to try to speed Ukraine’s bid to become a member of the European Union.

During a visit to Bucha, where forensic specialists started to exhume bodies from a mass grave, Ms Von der Leyen looked visibly moved by what she saw in the town where Ukrainian officials say hundreds of civilians were killed by Russian forces.

Russia has called allegations that its forces executed civilians in Bucha a “monstrous forgery” aimed at denigrating the Russian army.

Saying the EU could never match the sacrifice of Ukraine, Ms Von der Leyen offered it a speedier start to its bid for membership of the bloc.

Handing Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky a questionnaire which will form a starting point for a decision on membership, she said: “It will not as usual be a matter of years to form this opinion but I think a matter of weeks.”

Read More

Mr Zelensky told the news conference he would come back with answers in a week.

“Russia will descend into economic, financial and technological decay, while Ukraine is marching towards the European future, this is what I see,” Ms Von der Leyen said.

Earlier in Bucha, she told reporters that “the unthinkable has happened here”.

“We have seen the cruel face of Putin’s army. We have seen the recklessness and the cold-heartedness with which they have been occupying the city,” she said.

The images from Bucha, which was retaken along with other towns north of Kyiv as Russian forces withdrew to focus efforts on the east of the country, have prompted a renewed effort by Western nations to punish Moscow for the February 24 invasion.

Ms Von der Leyen’s trip to Kyiv was aimed at offering Mr Zelensky moral and some financial support. She pledged her support for Ukraine to “emerge from the war as a democratic country”, something, she said, the EU and other donors would help with.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s chief diplomat, said he hoped the EU could allocate a further €500m to Ukraine for arms purchases in a couple of days.