Ursula von der Leyen comes bearing love bombs as she reminds us all how much Ireland has contributed to EU

Some people around Brussels will tell you the softest thing about Ursula von der Leyen is her teeth. That is probably a little overdoing it.

Realpolitik tells us you don’t get to head the executive body that drives an organisation comprising 27 nations and 450 million people without being extremely tough.

Some others will tell you – with some grounds – that in Leinster House yesterday the former German defence minister majored in what many of us would call plámás. That is Gaeilge for phoney flattery.

But let’s pause a moment and consider things a little more closely here.

At first glance the surprise was that there was no reference to WB Yeats, no Seamus Heaney and no talk of our quintessential European writer, James Joyce, in this centenary year of Ulysses.

Instead, we got a seemingly innocuous quote from, of all people, The Saw Doctors, those evergreen country rockers from Tuam, as she pledged to bring “an honest heart and an open mind” to revived EU-UK Brexit settlement talks.

Looking more closely, we find the EU Commission president’s citing of The Saw Doctors was both inspired and entirely appropriate for the errand she was on. The line comes from the Leo Moran/Davy Carton song, To Win Just Once.

Read More

That song is a plaintive anthem advocating for all who have known tough times. But it’s also a song that makes war on cynicism and pessimism.

These negatives were surely big Brexit driving forces back in that fateful UK referendum in June 2016. And that one, we all know, has continuing potentially dreary implications for Ireland north and south.

The fuller song line goes: “Bare your soul for all to find/ An honest heart and an open mind/To Win just once/That would be enough.”

We must suspect the EU Commission boss had some scripting advice from someone who well knows the Irish western seaboard.

Yes, Ms von der Leyen’s speech to the TDs and senators at Leinster House yesterday did attempt to chiefly flatter the Irish nation. The main point worth taking on board here is that she felt the need to do that.

Granted, the European Commission president borrowed heavily from the many positive sides of Ireland in its EU relations.

She stressed an abiding pride in Brussels, and other EU capitals, about Ireland’s ability to seize the membership opportunities and develop economically, socially and politically over half a century.

She did avoid some Dublin errors and omissions, such as our laggard status in tackling climate change.

There was no mention about unfinished EU Court litigation about the Apple tax case. Much less any reference to sluggishness in addressing common defence co-operation in an era of cyber attacks and hybrid warfare.

But quite frankly, it was just not that kind of occasion. Marking a centenary of the existence of a free Irish State and half a century of Irish full-on European engagement was neither the time or place for carping or fault-finding.

The key bankable message is that the EU still “has our back” on Brexit and the no-nay-never return of a hard Border in Ireland.

Has anyone noticed the early Irish anxiety about potential “Brussels Brexit betrayal” is long gone.

That notion is now quite simply dispelled in one short sentence: The UK left the EU, Ireland stayed, meaning Brussels backs the Irish.

So, what else?

Well, Ursula’s love-bombing of the Irish people, despite stress-testing our limited ability to take compliments, did tell us a few things for which we rarely give ourselves credit.

Yes, the Irish people have gained much from 50 years of EU membership. But let’s not forget that we have also contributed.

The words of her predecessor in the top Brussels post, Luxembourg’s Jean-Claude Juncker, are of value here.

The man from a member state whose population would near enough fit on a series of double-decker buses liked to reflect that the EU is made up of small countries – and some countries whose people did not realise they are small countries.

So small countries such as Ireland really do count. Constantly showing up,

doing your bit, while always fighting your corner is the way to go. Plámás is not always fiction.