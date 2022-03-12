Urgent appeal for buggies and children’s clothing for Ukrainian refugees arriving at Dublin Airport

The welcome centre at Dublin Airport for Ukrainian refugees entering the country has urgently appealed for donations of buggies, car seats and children’s clothing.

Nicole Le Saout from Moments Photography in Dublin and Ollwyn Moran, founder of Cognikids, have teamed up with the reception facility to provide refugees with childcare essentials.

The pair shared a request on Instagram on Friday morning for donations and have since been inundated with messages from people offering to donate prams and car seats for mothers and children fleeing Ukraine.

Ms Le Saout said she is “blown away” by the response they received and the generosity of people willing to help.

“Instagram has exploded, my phone is non-stop, we were talking this morning and I think we’ve probably around €300,000 worth of donations coming in, prams, car seats,” she said.

“Just this morning someone dropped off bags of new clothes marked three months, boy, six years, girl, sleeping bags, it’s unreal. I am blown away by the response in such a short period of time.”

Ms Le Saout was moved by the striking image of a row of prams left at a train station in Poland for women and children fleeing Ukraine and wanted to offer her support.

The picture, which was originally captured at a train station in Przemysl, south-eastern Poland, and shared by photojournalist Francesco Malavolta, went viral last week as the true effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were laid bare.

Other photos show prams filled with teddy bears for the children coming into Poland.

“I’m a photographer and I saw that photo of all the prams at the Polish train station that mothers left, and I was like oh my god.

"And then they bombed the maternity hospital and I thought I was just going to go. I have a supplier [for my work] of my albums that lives near by, their factory is 30 miles from the border, and I was chatting with her, and she said they need all the help they can get,” she said.

“I thought, well what can I do here and the photo came up and I was li, e well maybe we can get the prams and buggies for the mothers arriving here.

“I called the Justice Department and found the number for the immigration welcome centre and they said they could really do with buggies because mothers are arriving with babies in their arms.

“I’m getting calls all the time, texts, emails, we have to make a google sheet now to keep track of everything.”

For further details or to arrange a drop off, see: hello@moments.ie