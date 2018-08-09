Up to 750 people evacuated from campsites in southern France after flash flood

Rescuers with helicopters have evacuated 750 people from campsites in southern France after torrential rain swelled rivers in the Gard region.

One person was reported missing.

An official told BFM-TV about 750 people were evacuated from five campsites.

BFM-TV reported the missing person was a 70-year-old German, a monitor at one campsite who was allegedly swept away inside his van.

The Gard government also said four German children were taken to hospital on Thursday suffering with hypothermia in Bagnols-sur-Ceze.

The mayor of Bagnols, Jean-Yves Chapelet, told BFM-TV many Dutch tourists were among the 350 campers evacuated there.

Authorities also said 119 children in nearby Saint-Julien-de-Peyrolas were sent to an emergency shelter.

Hundreds of firefighters supported by four helicopters helped in the evacuation.

