Several people were killed and others injured after a tourist bus overturned in a coastal town on the Portuguese island of Madeira on Wednesday, officials said.

Up to 28 people killed in tourist bus accident on Portuguese island of Madeira

Images on Portuguese media show an overturned white bus surrounded by firefighters. SIC television said there were 19 ambulances at the scene.

"I have no words to describe what happened. I cannot face the suffering of these people," mayor Filipe Sousa told SIC, adding that all the tourists in the bus were German.

Several local media said there were 28 dead in the accident.

More to follow...

Reuters