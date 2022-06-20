Unseasonal heatwave scorches Spain and Germany as wildfires rage

A firefighter battles a blaze in the Sierra de la Culebra in the Zamora province of Spain. Photo: Emilio Fraile/AP

Firefighters in Spain and Germany struggled to contain wildfires yesterday amid an unusual heatwave in Western Europe for this time of year.

The worst damage in Spain has been in the north-west province of Zamora where more than 25,000 hectares have been consumed.

German officials said residents of three villages near Berlin were ordered to leave their homes because of an approaching wildfire yesterday.

Spanish authorities said that after three days of high temperatures, high winds and low humidity, some respite came with dropping temperatures yesterday morning. That allowed for about 650 firefighters, supported by water-dumping aircraft, to establish a perimeter around the fire that started in Zamora’s Sierra de la Culebra. Authorities warned there was still danger that an unfavourable shift in weather could revive the blaze that caused the evacuation of 18 villages.

Spain has been on alert for an outbreak of intense wildfires as the country swelters under record temperatures at many points in the country for June. Experts link the abnormally hot period for Europe to climate change.

Thermometers have risen above 40C in many Spanish cities throughout the week – temperatures usually expected in August.

A lack of rainfall this year combined with gusting winds have produced the conditions for the fires. Authorities said that winds of up 70kmh that changed course erratically, combined with temperatures near 40C, made it very tough for crews.

“The fire was able to cross a reservoir some 500 metres wide and reach the other side, to give you an idea of the difficulties we faced,” said Juan Suárez-Quiñones, an official for Castilla y León region.

The fire in Zamora was started by a strike from an electrical storm on Wednesday.

In Germany, strong winds have been fanning the blaze about 50km south-west of Berlin, prompting officials to declare an emergency.

Villagers in Frohnsdorf, Tiefenbrunnen and Klausdorf were told to immediately seek shelter at a community centre in the nearby town of Treuenbrietzen.

“This is not a drill,” town officials tweeted.