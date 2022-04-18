Unrest in Sweden as hard-right party vows to burn Koran

Police at a burning bus after a demonstration organised by Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish far-right political party Hard Line turned violent in Malmo. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency

Unrest erupted again in southern Sweden at the weekend despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Koran.

Scuffles were reported in the southern town of Landskrona after a demonstration scheduled there by the Danish right-wing party Stram Kurs was moved to the nearby city of Malmo, 45km to the south.

Up to 100 mostly young people threw stones, set cars, tires and dustbins on fire, and put up a barrier fence that obstructed traffic, Swedish police said.

The situation had calmed down in Landskrona by yesterday but remained tense, police said, adding no injuries were reported.

On Friday evening, violent clashes between demonstrators and counter-protesters erupted in the central city of Orebro ahead of Stram Kurs’ plan to burn a Koran there, leaving 12 police officers injured and four police vehicles set on fire.

Video footage and photos from chaotic scenes in Orebro showed burning police cars, and protesters throwing stones and other objects at police officers in riot gear.

Kim Hild, spokeswoman for police in southern Sweden, said on Saturday that police would not revoke permission for the Koran-burning demonstration because the threshold for free speech was very high in Sweden.

The right of the protesters “to demonstrate and speak outweighs enormously heavily and it takes an incredible amount for this to be ignored,” Ms Hild told Swedish news agency TT.

The demonstration took place on Saturday evening in a central park in Malmo where Stram Kurs’ leader ­Rasmus Paludan addressed a few dozen people.

A small number of counter-protesters threw stones at demonstrators and police were forced to use pepper spray to disperse them.

Mr Paludan himself was reported to have been hit by a stone on his leg, Swedish media said. No serious injuries were reported, according to police.

Since Thursday, clashes have been reported also in Stockholm and in the cities

of Linkoping and Norrkoping – all locations where Stram Kurs either planned or had demonstrations.

Mr Paludan, a Danish lawyer who also holds Swedish citizenship, set up Stram Kurs, or “Hard Line”, in 2017.

The website of the party, which runs on an anti-immigration and anti-Islam agenda, says “Stram Kurs is the most patriotic political party in Denmark”.